Emily Simpson Has Her Say on a Potential RHOBH Move for Heather Dubrow

When Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow sold her custom mansion for a jaw-dropping $55 million, viewers were shocked. Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, put so much work and thought into the mansion. Why would they sell the Dubrow Chateaux?

After selling their home, the couple plopped down $16.1 million for a Beverly Hills estate. An estate that previously belonged to the famed film producer Dino De Laurentiis. Heather was thrilled about their new purchase. “It’s so exciting! We tried to buy five or six properties all over Cabo, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and the universe landed us here, at the most iconic, Hollywood estate,” she said.

Since the purchase, fans have speculated that Heather may flip over to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She wouldn’t commit to whether a return to RHOC was in the cards. So maybe a switch to RHOBH? Although Heather and Terry do have another residence in Orange County. Now Heather’s co-star Emily Simpson gave her opinion. Today has the scoop.

Raise a glass of champs to Beverly Hills

While this is Emily’s fifth season on the show, she feels like it is her “best season.” Emily also slammed Heather for aligning herself with cast members that would benefit her. “She’s opportunistic, so I think she would just go along with a friendship if she thinks that’s good for her on the show, or good for her career,” Emily said. Ouch!

Then Emily weighed in on whether Heather would like a role in RHOBH. “I think if she could move to “Beverly Hills,” she would get in her private jet and fly there as fast as she could, then parachute down into a scene with caviar and a bottle of Champagne, like, ‘I’m finally on the mothership,’” Emily stated.

Even though Emily made some less-than-flattering comments about Fancy Pants, she insisted that they are still friends. “At the end of the day, it’s never so toxic that you wouldn’t talk to each other again or go to lunch or be supportive of one another,” Emily said. “So, I am friends with her, and if she called me right now, I’d answer, and if she asked me to go to lunch, I would go.”

I don’t think Emily should expect any lunch invitations.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT HEATHER WILL JOIN RHOBH? IS THIS EMILY’S BEST SEASON?