Is Heather Dubrow Leaving Real Housewives of Orange County?

Is it in and out for Heather Dubrow? After a five-year hiatus from the show, the actress returned to the Real Housewives of Orange County in 2021. Prior to that, she participated in RHOC between 2012 and 2016.

Heather made an impression from the get-go with her opulent lifestyle, even by OC standards, and her penchant for established etiquette. Amuse bouche anyone? The nickname “Fancy pants” functions to her detriment at times. On the latest episode, co-star Gina Kirchenheiter felt intimidated to invite her to a low-brow dive bar event.

Regardless, fans love to see Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, parenting their four children. And aren’t we all just salivating over her palatial home? It would be a shame to lose her again, as it doesn’t get more Orange County than the Dubrows. But the recent relocation out of their “dream home” had viewers speculating whether Heather would indeed be back.

Heather can’t predict her “evolution”

Heather was asked about her future RHOC plans during an exclusive interview with Today.

“You sold your home in Orange County, which led to fan speculation about if you would be leaving RHOC after this season. If you were asked today to come back next season, would you?” Heather was asked.

“We’re only on Episode 3. A lot could change. Look, in general, I’ve been doing this, whether actually on the show, taking a hiatus, coming back, for about 12 years, and I am incredibly grateful for the platform that this has presented for me and for my family,” Heather replied.

At the same time, Heather won’t commit to a real answer. She seemingly doesn’t want to curtail her, or her family’s potential.

“Having said that, what’s the next evolution of me, my life, my family, my career — I guess time is going to tell,” she added.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT HEATHER TO STAY ON RHOC? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HER ANSWERS? IF SHE DID LEAVE, WHAT DO YOU GUESS THE REASON WOULD BE?