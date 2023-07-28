Jason Wahler Missed Daughter’s Birth Due to Addiction Relapse

Addiction spares no one. But the ones who manage to overcome it and are on their sobriety journey often are left with a few regrets. Jason Wahler shared that relapse led him to miss the birth of his daughter Delilah Ray, who turns six this year.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, The Hills alum opened up about his sobriety journey and his relapse incident. It made him miss out on a hugely special moment in his life. He revealed that missing his daughter’s birth was “one of the lowest points.”

Jason said, “At five years of sobriety, I ended up relapsing on Adderall. I ended up going down, spiraling on and off for two-and-a-half, three years, that landed me at the first floor at Hoag Hospital while my wife was giving birth on the third floor with my daughter.”

Jason Wahler has had a struggle like no other

Jason married Ashley Slack in 2013 and the couple have two children: daughter Delilah, five, and son Wyatt, two.

In his interview with the outlet, Jason recalled the moment and said, “To not be able to be present or in the moment to remember one of the greatest memories or moments in your life, is something that, I’ve forgiven myself, but it’s really hard.”

He got into the archetype of the “bad boy” during his stint on Laguna Beach and The Hills over 18 years ago. But beneath all that was a teenage struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Jason, however, said it created an identity that he was able to escape.

The alum said, “What you so on television was a character I created and wanted to live by that – which is like the partying, out of control type of person, and I fed into that.” When asked how much of his appearance was his true self, he said, that it was the Jason who was “really sick.”

His struggles included multiple arrests, and an attempt to take his own life. But he’s finally sober, and for four years now he has celebrated his sobrierty. The family has moved out of Orange County, where he said that he’s “finally taken control of his life.” Good for you, Jason!

When he asked what he had to say to the teenager back then, he said, “It’s going to be okay. There’s a way out. There’s solutions. There’s an opportunity to be able to talk about it and share that. You’re not alone. There’s help all around you.”

