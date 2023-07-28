Katie Maloney Reacts to ‘Crazy Jo’ Filming for Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules seems set to continue with the surprises in Season 11. Now, Katie Maloney has some choice words after witnessing ex-husband Tom Schwartz film with “friend” Jo Wenberg. With ‘Crazy Jo’ a part of filming, everybody’s left confused.

A clip was uploaded by fan account QueensofBravo on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. It saw Jo joining Schwartz and his castmates James Kennedy and Ally Lewber chatting at SUR. Katie commented on a second clip where Jo was seen following Schwartz around. She said, “I can feel that energy from here. Yikes.”

Yikes it is! Will Katie be bringing the drama in Season 11?

Katie and Schwartz would have been an important storyline if not for Scandoval

If it wasn’t for Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss and his subsequent breakup with girlfriend Ariana Madix – now popularly known as “Scandoval,” Katie and Schwartz’s marriage would have been the biggest topic of discussion on Pump Rules Season 10.

The former couple parted ways in March 2022 after over a decade together. Schwartz, however, continued to raise eyebrows after he made out with Rachel at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. Jo entered the scene when speculations of a connection with Schwartz arose, as people saw the duo at a concert in December 2022.

Initially, Schwartz denied claims of dating Jo. In an interview in February 2023, he called her a “beautiful soul,” and said he appreciated her on a “deeper level.” However, this didn’t age well after Scandoval happened a month later.

Katie was definitely a mess in Season 10 as she tried to navigate the loss of her marriage and her ex-husband making out with Rachel. The same month, a fan account speculated that the make out happened only because Schwartz wanted it as a cover for probably hooking up with Jo.

Katie didn’t hold back then. She called Jo a “psycho” and expressed that none of the cast members could stand to be around her. Calling her energy “on par with a crack head,” Katie threatened to light her on fire, metaphorically speaking.

If the comments section weren’t enough, Katie also addressed her concerns with Jo on the show the following month. She said, “The last text Jo sent me after Tom and I announced our divorce was her saying she will always love and respect me. And the fact that she moved in with Schwartz two seconds later, she’s that kind of b*tch.”

Schwartz quickly came to his “friend’s” defense. He soon confirmed being in a casual relationship with Jo, stating that it quickly evolved into “a situationship or a friends with benefits things with clearly defined boundaries.”

If only Schwartz could defend Katie as quickly as he did for Jo. Well, it’s his loss anyway as Senorita Bubba is thriving and living life – doing very well without him.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KATIE IS RIGHT ABOUT JO? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CAST FILMING WITH JO ON SEASON 11?