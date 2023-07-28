Lenny Hochstein’s Mistress Claims Lisa Hochstein’s Aunt Was Antisemitic

Well, this is among the stranger cases of she said, she said this year, but we’ll roll with it. Fans of Real Housewives of Miami should recall what went down between Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein. And Lenny hasn’t done much for his image since then.

Reportedly, Lisa went on vacation last week, prompting Lenny and his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, to show up at the house unannounced. Lisa’s mother and aunt were at the house to watch Lisa’s two children. Allegedly, once Lenny and Katharina were there, they refused to leave.

What happened next is now up for debate, though Lisa claimed that Katharina was walking around the house in just a negligee. That prompted Lisa’s mother to go off on Katharina, and Lenny allegedly threw Lisa’s mother out of the house. But now, Katharina has her own story on the events.

Katharina’s claims of discrimination

According to Katharina, Lisa’s mother was not kicked out, but her aunt, due to offensive comments. “Lisa’s aunt resorted to foul, offensive and derogatory language, including making antisemitic comments about my boyfriend and his mother’s background in front of the children, leading to her removal from the premises following necessary intervention.”

Page Six reported all these details from Katharina. When they reached out to Lisa for comment, she said, “They can say all they want, as they usually do … Remember, this is not the first time Lenny has gotten caught on video showing his true ugly colors, and just as expected, and like last time, they respond with lies.”

Lisa was referring to Lenny’s hot mic moment from Season 5 where he was caught on camera admitting he would leave Lisa. And she makes a good point. Lenny’s reputation isn’t exactly that of a truth-teller. Of course, there are so many allegations here that it’s hard to keep track of.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to Bravo in late 2023.

