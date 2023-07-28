Scheana Shay Turns Barbie Doll in New Music Video

On July 27, Bryce Vine released his new song, “Margot Robbie,” featuring Vanderpump Rules’ own Scheana Shay. She was acting as the stand-in for the titular muse. As the song says, “You know you got a kick like Kemosabe / I’ll take you to the hills in my Ferrari / You know you kinda look like Margot Robbie / I’m focused on you like you’re the star of the movie.”

Bryce spoke with People about the choice to hire Scheana. He said, “It’s funny ’cause I’ve never seen one episode of Vanderpump Rules, and I don’t really want to ’cause I know the kind of person she is off-screen.”

“She’s been a supporter of my music forever,” he explained. “And earlier in the day before the director called her, Scheana texted her husband saying she wished she was the lead of my ‘Drew Barrymore’ video. When the phone rang offering the role, she dropped everything to make it happen.” And now, the video is here.

Scheana Shay really is a Barbie girl

As the song itself is named after Margot Robbie, the music video is in reference to the Barbie movie. The video opens with Bryce acting as a Dr. Frankenstein-type character, assembling Scheana’s character with various sharp objects, power tools, and assorted Barbie doll fragments.

Scheana’s character comes to life and begins fawning over Bryce. And just as it seems that the message of the Barbie movie went over Bryce’s head, Scheana’s character discovers the tools used to create her. She becomes fascinated by them. The music video ends with Bryce on the operating table and his creation stabbing him.

Viewers loved Scheana’s role and look in the music video. It featured her in some silky pajamas as well as a princess-themed one-piece. As one commenter wrote, “Scheana looks amazing, been a VP fan since day one! <3” And that sentiment was repeated among many viewers, with one saying they felt “like a proud mom.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo early next year.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF SCHEANA’S PERFORMANCE? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT SCHEANA IN GENERAL?