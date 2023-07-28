Shannon Beador Accused of ‘Screaming’ at John Janssen’s Daughter

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been known to like a drink or six. And that’s fine. If you have to associate with Tamra Judge on a regular basis, you might need vodka to take the edge off.

Unfortunately, sometimes Shannon takes her love of a cocktail too far, as many people have done before. In her case, it turns into an event and another thing for people to throw in her face. Now she’s been accused of making a scene in front of her ex’s kid, and it’s not a very good look. Page Six has the details.

At least it wasn’t at The Quiet Woman

Shan was apparently “removed” from, you guessed it, a bar. She was allegedly “screaming” at John Janssen’s daughter. It went down in early July at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa. Shannon and John were together, but it isn’t known what ignited her “wild” episode. Grey Goose entered the chat and said, “It’s me, I’m the drama.”

Witnesses said Shannon was “wasted” and “had to be held back and removed by security.” Accordingly, there are photos circulating of staff in Tiki Bar shirts taking Shannon out of the venue. The source further said John and his family “remained calm” and collected, as this might be a regular Tuesday for them.

But it might not be as bad as it seems. An insider verified an “argument” broke out among “multiple people” and “everyone was screaming at each other.” Some people call this … Thanksgiving.

That said, it wasn’t just Shannon that got the boot. The entire group was “asked to leave” because “the night was done” and “the lights were on.” And honey, no one wants to be there when the lights come on.

John released a statement and said, “Yes, there was an argument, but it was at the end of the night, the lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave.”

Regarding Shan being removed from the premises, they’re saying the bouncers were helping her to an Uber because she didn’t have her glasses. And the congregation said, “Sure, Jan.”

