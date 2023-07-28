Todd Chrisley Claims Celeb Status Hurting Him in Prison

Poor Todd Chrisley is having a hard time in the slammer, you guys. It’s a far cry from a questionably purchased mansion in Nashville, and things aren’t going well.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star has been in prison since early 2023 after a conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd is doing his time in Florida and to say it’s hot would be an understatement. He’s dealing with some allegedly poor conditions and thinks his fame is hurting his federal vacation. TMZ has the details.

Too famous for the big house?

Along with his wife Julie Chrisley, Todd found himself incarcerated for about 12 years because he basically cooked the books. He’s sitting around in Pensacola while Julie does six years in Kentucky.

According to Jay Surgent, Todd’s lawyer who should have begged him to take the deal, Todd thinks he’s being treated differently from his fellow boys on the cell block. Additionally, Todd believes his celebrity status is the cause. Bless his heart.

Not only that, Todd is concerned someone is taking photographs of him during his sleepy times. It wouldn’t surprise me, to be honest, people will do anything for a pic of someone even remotely famous.

And unless Todd’s kids have forsaken him, he is under the impression his mail is being messed with. No letters have come in for Todd, so obviously this means all incoming communications are being destroyed. That said, he has no clue what the motive to take cards from Nanny Faye would be.

Unfortunately, the former reality tv star is living in some pretty unsavory conditions. There is allegedly bad plumbing, could have a mold situation, and a lack of air conditioning makes things miserable. The attorney also said Julie is having a rough go at her facility.

A Bureau of Prisons rep advised the safety of inmates is crucial and both prisons have “contingency plans to address a large range of concerns … including ventilation temperatures.”

Todd has completed and submitted an application to move to home confinement, but the Magic 8 Ball said “Outlook not so good” on that one.

