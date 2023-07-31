Teresa Giudice’s Feud With Sofía Vergara Seems Suspicious, Here’s Why

The OG of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, often sees herself as the Great White Shark of the Jersey Shore and has no problem going after what she considers smaller bait. While this theory may work in the reality TV world, it doesn’t exactly translate to Hollywood.

The mother of four has always brought the drama when it comes to her screen time, but often at a severe cost. Even though Teresa may not see that she can be pretty mean, others believe she is a straight-up bully.

Not So Perfect Model Behavior

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Recently, Teresa decided to rage against Modern Family actress, Sofía Vergara, while speaking on her Namaste B$tches podcast. The 51-year-old opened up to her co-host Melissa Pfeister, sharing that she and Sofía had quite the encounter back in 2017. Teresa told listeners, “My PR person from Bravo spoke to her PR person, now I didn’t even know any of this. Sofía Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, “Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofía together.”

During the dramatic retelling, Teresa expressed that she wasn’t the type to take pictures with other celebrities for clout. However, it can be argued after taking a look at her social media that she does enjoy the attention. Teresa continued, “‘ When we went to go take pictures, she was like standing in front of me. It’s like, “OK, that’s not how you take a picture.”

Teresa Is Showing Her Sour Side

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Teresa’s feud with Sofia may be nothing more but a “hey, look over there!” moment after months of deflecting heat off her own issues. Many fans and close sources feel that Teresa’s love bubble with Luis Ruelas may have burst and has a few holes in need of patching up. An insider told Life & Style that Luis’ “red flags” have started to reveal themselves, which is alarming to those closest to Teresa. For months, Teresa has had to keep a smile on her face as she has dealt with Luis’ out of this world ego trip, rumors of a third child, and his bad-mouthing her to friends.

Sadly, the honeymoon phase may already be over. During the most recent season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, it became clear that Luis wanted to take over the narrative. Luis was caught shutting Teresa down in many scenes with his mind-controlling yogi tricks. He also peacocked a lot during the reunion, especially when defending himself against the other men.

Teresa isn’t dumb; having a fight with an A-list celebrity could be her way of maneuvering fans’ eyes away from her troubles at home.

Teresa’s Family Troubles Aren’t Going Away

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

No matter what Teresa does, her issues with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga just aren’t going away. Even though the brother and sister are no longer speaking or interacting with one another, their drama could still be weighing heavily on the OG of the Garden State. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have watched their feud unfold since Season 3, with newcomers like Rachel Fuda having been in high school when the drama first started.

Teresa may want some fresh meat to pick on, since she is aware fans have become tired of her stale storyline. For months, Teresa has been getting a lot of criticism for her relationship, or lack thereof, with the Gorgas. This could be her way of changing the narrative or saving face, though we aren’t exactly sure how her diabolical plan to win back fans will work if she is making fun of another actor.

Teresa Is Acting Hypocritical

(Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)

In an attempt to shine the spotlight elsewhere, Teresa claimed that Sofía was the “rudest person” she had ever met. The mother of four even claimed she heard the ABC actress ask her PR person, “Why you making me take a picture with that lady?”‘ It didn’t help that Teresa mocked Sofía’s strong accent either. The Bravo housewife ended her rant, saying, “She forgot where she came from. She was so not a down-to-earth person. So not a fan of her.”

The rant was very much a pot calling the kettle black moment since Teresa, too, seems to have forgotten where she came from (cough Paterson, NJ cough.) Sofía doesn’t seem phased by Teresa’s claims, and let’s be honest, as of late, who would want to take a photo with Teresa anyway, especially after all the ugly rumors surrounding her?

