Most Dramatic Bravo Social Media Feuds

Bravo has always been the go-to network for reality TV drama. But over the years, the channel has really stepped up its game regarding entertaining franchises like the Real Housewives, Summer House, and Vanderpump Rules. What originally started as an idea to show viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the elite lived their lives has turned into a weekly spectacle and even transferred some drama to social media.

RHONJ’s Gia Claims Melissa Blocked Her

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The feud between the Gorga and Giudice family has raged on for what feels like a millennia. However, the recent season showed the younger generation becoming involved in the fighting too. In particular, Gia Giudice has made it her mission to speak out against her aunt and uncle, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga.

While speaking on Teresa Giudice‘s Namaste B$tches podcast, Gia claimed that her relationship with Melissa had been weird. She revealed, “One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her.”

The Rutgers University graduate went on to allege that Melissa went as far as blocking her from her personal private account, her public account, and her business one. Melissa never revealed if she did, in fact, block her niece. However, neither follows one another on any social media platform.

For many, Gia stepping into the wrestling ring felt staged as she came to the defense of her mother, Teresa, who was often the cause of the family drama. While sticking up for your family is admirable, Gia may have been better sitting on the sidelines.

RHOBH’s Teddi Bugs Vicki

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, hates being ignored. More importantly, she hates any new girls that try to come into her inner circle. In June 2022, the Coto Insurance CEO decided to mock Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod.

Vicki couldn’t help herself as she shared that Teddi rubbed her the wrong way, as she did many fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Teddi didn’t take the insults lying down. She fired back on her social media, writing, “Be sure to tune into Season 2 of #RHUGT tomorrow on @peacocktv! Starring my friend and @two.ts.inapod cohost @tamrajudge, I can only hope @vickigunvalson got paid in gas cards cause her love tank seems like it’s stuck on empty lately.”

The daughter of John Mellencamp continued writing, “Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again…” The two women have yet to reconcile, and it doesn’t look like they plan to even try to be cordial.

DJ James Kennedy always finds a way to piss off women, even those he doesn’t know. After appearing at BravoCon, James caught major backlash for stating that there were no “pretty girls” on Southern Charm.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live: Charming House Rules taping, which included cast members from Summer House, Southern Charm, and Vanderpump Rules, James tried to backtrack, but the damage was done. Even Shep Rose jumped in to defend the women of his show, noting James “looked 80.”

Taylor Ann Green took to her social media to take a jab via her Instagram Story during James’ AfterDark party set, writing, “@ItsJamesKennedy ‘Hey Alexa … next.’ Love, the ugly girls from Southern Charm.” Kathryn Dennis also threw a bit of shade at the English native after she posted a photo of her, Olivia Flowers, and Taylor all together, captioning the snap “Goth for the first time since 7th grade. More importantly, the 3 of us are single at the same time, for the first time ? eat your heart out, @itsjameskennedy.”

The Countess Strikes Back

You're a disgrace and embarssing to women our age @CaroleRadziwill @BravoWWHL @Andy — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) May 6, 2015 Luann de Lesseps/Twitter

Who would have imagined that Luann de Lesseps would have stooped so low as to mud-sling a fellow co-star? But this is precisely what happened when Luann wasn’t thrilled with Carole Radziwill dating Adam, a chef that the Countess hired in the Hamptons and who also once dated her niece. For multiple episodes, Luann made it known she was displeased, noting that Carole shouldn’t have messed with her family.

But the princess one-upped the countess again, revealing a very telling backstory in a tweet. Carole shared, “Here’s the real truth: I was Luann’s niece’s maid of honor at her first wedding. We met when I was her au pair.”

Luann never quite recovered, committing to the thought that a friend doesn’t hit on another friend’s help. Naturally, the writer didn’t waste a minute on Luann’s irrational thoughts about love and still hits out at the cabaret singer when the moment suits her, even though neither are co-stars anymore.

