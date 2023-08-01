Erin Lichy Denies Donating to Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ Campaign, Despite Supposed Evidence

The 2020 election and the events that followed left America rather shaken to its core. When former President Donald Trump failed to win re-election, he claimed that widespread voter fraud was to blame. This led to the creation of the “Stop the Steal” campaign, a protest movement that promoted these false conspiracy theories.

Recently, multiple TikToks came out alleging that Erin Lichy, one of the Real Housewives of New York newbies, donated to the “Stop the Steal” movement. More than one TikTok alleges to show the receipts and times of four donations, all made after news outlets correctly projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

In an Instagram post from July 28, one commenter wrote, “You donated to support January 6 white supremacists.” Erin responded, “untrue but happy to answer questions through dm as long as you can be open ❤️.” Another commenter expressed confusion as to why Erin wouldn’t make a statement, which was fair. Now, she has.

Erin addresses the Trump allegations

Erin reached out to Us Weekly to finally address the claims. On Monday, July 31, she told the publication, “Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I’d like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further.” She and Bravo must know how these allegations make her look.

She continued, “I do not deny the election and have never supported “Stop the Steal.” I unequivocally believe that the 2020 presidential election was fair and the president was rightfully elected.” And there we have it. She couldn’t be much clearer than that. Of course, suspicions will still abound, and perhaps rightfully so.

For many, it made all too much sense for Erin to be a Trump supporter. A wealthy, Israeli New Yorker? It’s like Trump was tailor-made to push her theorized political interests. Of course, we don’t exactly know her political leanings. And this situation is ultimately one of he said, she said. Until more concrete evidence comes out, this situation is somewhat up in the air.

