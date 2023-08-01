‘I Want To Get Punished’: Tom Sandoval Features in First Special Forces Season 2 Teaser

If you think we’re getting Tom Sandoval off our TV screens anytime soon, you might be a tad bit disappointed. Other than filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 after his affair with Rachel Leviss and breakup with Ariana Madix became public, Tom will also be seen competing on Special Forces Season 2.

In the teaser for the upcoming installment, Tom is seen with a bleeding nose and in a confessional saying, “I want to get punished.” For what, Tom? Your affair, your breakup, your out-of-tune singing, or your digs? Looks like the star is looking for some redemption.

The second season will feature many other reality stars other than Tom, including Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron, The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, among other celebrities.

Tom and Ariana are monetizing off Scandoval

With Scandoval shocking an entire nation, the wrath among Vanderpump Rules fans lasted until the cast members started monetizing from it. After her breakup with Tom, Ariana was offered multiple advertisements, collaborations and even a stint on Love Island USA. Way to capitalize on tragedy!

Tom took to Instagram to announce his participation on Special Forces. He said. “It was such an honor to be a part of this amazing experience. I was pushed physically, mentally and emotionally beyond what I thought I was capable of.”

Looks like this couldn’t come at a better time for the reality star, as he wasn’t too loved by VPR cast and fans. Might as well star in another reality show about survival, where stories are heard, and the cast members also gain some insight. Perhaps those unfamiliar with his story will become new fans.

Tom said, “An ass kicking like this was just what I needed at this time in my life. I met some really amazing people along the way. Excited for you all to see everyone’s journey on Season 2 of Special Forces!”

It’s a perfect opportunity to blow off steam and showcase a more vulnerable side to oneself. We’ll have to see if it does Tom any good or only makes it worse for him.

Ex-girlfriend Ariana is making some cash as well, as she will compete on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars this fall.

Unlike last Special Forces season, which was won by Hannah Brown, this time the cast will be competing in the freezing temperatures on the mountains of New Zealand.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TOM SANDOVAL COMPETING IN SPECIAL FORCES? DO YOU THINK HE’LL EARN HIS REDEMPTION?