Heather and Shannon Under Fire in Real Housewives of Orange County Mid-Season Trailer

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has been quite the ride so far. The return of Tamra Judge was about as explosive as most expected, though some are already tired of her schtick.

And on the flip side, Jennifer Pedranti has made waves as the newbie this season. In fact, it feels like Tamra and Jenn have taken most of the spotlight. For that, we can blame the editors, producers, or even the other Housewives.

But the newest Season 17 trailer promises greater focus on all the Housewives going forward. We get plenty of play from Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow.

Heather says she’s taking a beating

The trailer opens with the return of Vicki Gunvalson, who appeared in Episode 8 this season, but has yet to reunite with the whole group. She, Shannon, and Tamra all screeched at her return, committing an affront to the ears of those watching. And after a short montage of action, adventure, and drinking, we got to the real serious business.

Tamra informed Shannon over FaceTime that Heather was going to sell her home for $55 million. Indeed, Heather and Terry Dubrow had talked about relocating to Los Angeles now that they were empty nesters, and the trailer suggests they pulled the trigger. But Shannon can’t help but ask, “Why wouldn’t she mention it to us?”

But the trailer’s focal point was perhaps Shannon’s relationship with her then-boyfriend, John Janssen. Those who follow Shannon’s personal life already know a bit about how this went down. But the other Housewives raised suspicions about the strength of their relationship. Shannon was seen shouting, “You owe my boyfriend a huge f*cking apology!”

And there was plenty of drama besides. Emily also went after Shannon, calling her “two different people … You are Jekyll and Hyde, and I’m tired of it.” Meanwhile, Heather claimed she was everyone’s “whipping boy.” And if we hadn’t had enough of Tamra and Jen, the former told the newbie that she “ruined [her] whole family.”

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

