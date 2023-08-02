NeNe Leakes Calls Kandi Burruss ‘Not Exciting,’ Says the Camera Doesn’t ‘Love Her’

The camera isn’t for everyone. At least, that’s according to NeNe Leakes! During a recent interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King, the OG of Atlanta got extra-shady talking about her former co-star, Kandi Burruss. The ex-Housewife sounded off on whether or not Kandi is truly considered a “star” of the franchise. We all know she’s worldwide, but does she make for good reality TV?

Someone’s not a Kandi fan

Although NeNe admitted that she’s not watching Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday, she didn’t hesitate to give her brutally honest opinions about the current cast. Carlos and NeNe agreed it might be time for a massive shakeup in Atlanta, and NeNe dragged Kandi for what she’s been bringing to the show.

Carlos asked NeNe if she thought Kandi was “overrated and overpaid,” and NeNe agreed unabashedly. She slammed Kandi, saying, “I think that Kandi is not exciting. I just don’t think the camera loves her. I think the camera loves her family, but I don’t think they love her.”

NeNe did preface her criticism by saying that the two had settled any beef from their time together on RHOA. But it’s probably safe to say they aren’t about to be besties after this interview.

NeNe said, “As much as they want to make Kandi the star, and she’s been there for 100 years, and she is her. I don’t think not one person tunes in and believes that.”

Later in the interview, Carlos got NeNe to play a game where she ranked Housewives on whether they’re stars or starless. When Kandi’s name came up, she took a few more shots at her former castmate.

NeNe replied, “I’ve never seen Kandi as a star. I’ve seen Kandi as a supporting star but not as the star.”

Whether or not she’s a star, overrated, worldwide, overpaid, or whatever you want to call Kandi, you can catch her on Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

