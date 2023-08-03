LeeAnne Locken Explains Why Real Housewives of Dallas Didn’t Work

For some Real Housewives lovers, it was a sad day in 2021 when Bravo let fans know their Dallas series iteration would go on an indefinite hiatus. And now, LeeAnne Locken, the show’s breakout star, spoke about why she believed the series got the axe.

“I think the biggest problem with Dallas was that we weren’t all really organic friends,” she told The Messenger. “While some of us have become friends, I think it’s good now to take the group that are friends and move forward with that. Add some new people in there now that we know each other well enough to know what each other’s buttons are.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas lasted five seasons before being shelved by the network for many reasons. One was the lack of interest from the franchises’ viewers, and the other dealt with the onslaught of racist allegations made about certain cast members by the show’s fans.

According to LeeAnne, Dallas Housewives “would be a better show” today because a solid group of friends are up for the ride.

LeeAnne dishes more about her former RHOD co-stars

Of course, we all want to know who LeeAnne’s dream RHOD cast would include. However, the reality star wasn’t ready to share quite yet.

For those needing a refresher, the cast changed several times over their five-year run. LeeAnne, alongside Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, and D’Andra Simmons, was the show’s core and brought the most drama to the show.

But the fourth season featured newcomer Kary Brittingham, who accused LeeAnne of being a racist. Following that, RHOD was never the same. Despite that, LeeAnne’s recent comments about her ex-co-star were all positive.

Regarding Kary’s recent engagement, the Dallas OG congratulated the couple shortly after.

“I told her how happy I was,” she said. “I told her that I was so happy that she has peace in her heart and love in her heart. And she texted me back and she was like, ‘LeeAnne, I really, really, really appreciate that.’ And I wish her the best of luck. When we’re happy, we’re happier, better people.”

TELL US – DO YOU WANT RHOD TO MAKE A RETURN? WHO WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE ON THE CAST?