Lenny Hochstein Settles Lawsuit Accusing Him of Causing ‘Severe Cosmetic Disfiguration’

Lenny Hochstein’s got problems, but we have yet to meet anyone who feels any sympathy for him. After his hot mic moment on Real Housewives of Miami saying he was going to leave Lisa Hochstein, few have found any reason to be sympathetic.

And his recent engagement to his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, didn’t do wonders for his public relations either. It was one thing to get engaged, but while still being married to Lisa? A real class act this guy.

But throughout it all, Lenny at least retained his status as the “boob god” for his work in the plastic surgery industry. Surely, he can still take solace in that, right? Well, his practice isn’t coming crashing down by any means. But this new settlement isn’t a good look.

Lenny’s practice accused of “negligence”

Court documents were exclusively obtained by Radar Online. Luz Del Alba Soto claimed Lenny was careless during her procedure. Calling Lenny careless is like calling a giraffe tall. The official charge was professional negligence against Hochstein and his entire medical practice.

In May 2020, Soto went to Lenny’s practice looking for a thigh lift and an arm lift requiring a liposuction procedure. Lenny performed the procedure, but Soto claimed to suffer from health complications after the fact.

The issues listed included “significant dehiscence of her surgical incisions, large open wounds on both axillas, large open wounds on both groins, gaping of the vaginal introitus with leg abduction, constant exquisite pain, infection, and decreasing upper extremity function and frequent re-opening of the wounds.” Sheesh.

Did Lenny ruin this woman’s life?

The suit went on to say that Soto suffered from and would “continue to suffer from, for the entirety of her life, severe cosmetic disfiguration, and functional impairment, which has already required further surgery to correct the mistakes made in Dr. Hochstein’s procedure.”

The damages to Soto were so extreme that she became unable to work, and the trajectory of her life has been changed forever. Her suit argued that her care was mismanaged. She was allegedly not adequately informed of the risks, and moreover, Lenny and company didn’t even seem aware of the risks themselves.

Lenny, of course, denied all allegations, saying Soto was informed of the risks beforehand. But on June 13, 2023, a settlement was reached and the parties told the court that all the claims were being dismissed. We don’t know the circumstances of the settlement, and as it stands, all of Soto’s allegations are technically unsubstantiated.

