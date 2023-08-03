There’s More to Brynn Whitfield Than Meets the Eye, Here’s Why

It is easy to see how Bravo may have set Brynn Whitfield up to be the villain of the reboot of Real Housewives of New York City, but there may be more to her than meets the eye. Brynn waltzed onto the scene in the Hamptons in a long, pimp-like fur jacket, acting as if she was above working out with the rest of the women. It is hard to ignore that RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield shares a strong resemblance to Meghan Markle, which probably subconsciously isn’t helping fans to like her.

Brynn Isn’t a Rich B***h

The New Yorker is joining an exclusive group of Real Housewives who have found themselves in trouble with the United States government, specifically the IRS. Despite her ostentatious lifestyle, Brynn was hit with $30,000 in state and federal tax debt, according to The U.S. Sun. It turns out that the state of California filed a tax lien against Brynn in 2021 for $11,359. The IRS also filed a lien against the 36-year-old in 2019 for $16,487.

Brynn has already made quite an entrance, which showed her dripping in pearls for her Bravo photo shoot. Even though Brynn may have a large net worth, the outlet also reported that she was once almost evicted from her New York City apartment. While it could just be a case of living well beyond her means, there could be more to the story that fans wouldn’t be aware of.

Brynn Had a Rough Childhood

Brynn originally grew up in Indiana, where she was raised by her grandmother. During episode 4, Brynn admitted that she “never had a real family” while speaking to the other women with tears in her eyes. Even though she is now a well-known socialite, Brynn still struggles with the trauma of her adolescence.

While sharing their Thanksgiving plans, Brynn reveals that she was, in fact, adopted by her grandmother, Darlene. The newest housewife has commitment issues and, according to Bravo, is on the search for what she really wants out of life. The scene cut with Brynn telling cameras, “Now, I’m not close with most any of my relatives—and I so badly want to have a family of my own, and traditions, and a place to go.”

Not having a stable family can really affect a person, with Brynn being no exception to the rule. Her lack of trust could stem from her early childhood trauma, which would make it hard to bond with the other women. Viewers have already watched Brynn argue a bit with Erin Dana Lichy and even calling out Jenna Lyons. Fans may be able to empathize with Brynn’s struggles as the season goes on.

Brynn Is a Social Media Chameleon

There is no doubt that Brynn portrays herself as a put-together woman on her social media page. Currently, she works as a freelance marketing communications consultant but also hustles with promoted ads on Instagram.

Brynn can literally wear a paper bag and make it look good. Between her glam Barbie doll look and her causal matching yoga sets, it’s hard to figure out what kind of girl Brynn is. Without a doubt, fans everywhere can agree Brynn gives off vixen energy.

Brynn Loves Love

Everyone everywhere is just looking for the same thing—a partner they can love and spend the rest of their days with. Brynn, once again, is no exception to the rule, though Cupid may have gotten trigger-happy with her, since she has been engaged at least once and has a line of exes trailing behind her. The trophy wife in training is currently single and is not only looking for some sex in the city but also a long-term partner.

Brynn still has a lot to prove as the new Real Housewives of New York City season continues, but it would be nice to see her reveal her true self so fans could get an honest opinion of her character. The brunette diva is totally winning when it comes to throwing the most shade, and this could be exactly why Bravo decided to add her to the reboot.

