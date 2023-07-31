Brynn Whitfield Owes $30,000 in Tax Debts

Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield is one of the refreshing new faces taking over the RHONY reign. But we all know you aren’t an official Real Housewife until you’ve suffered some type of public humiliation.

Brynn’s co-star Jessel Taank received her “official” status at the big premiere party. After some uncontrollable nausea and blessing the Rainbow Room with the contents of her stomach, Jessel fast-tracked to official before an episode had the chance to air. Now Brynn joins the official ranks with some tax issues coming out of the woodwork. Welcome to fame!

At least she’s in good company?

Along with several other reality television stars, some of whom may or may not be in jail right now, the RHONY newbie is cutting her teeth on tax issues early.

According to The U.S. Sun, Brynn has a lovely little tax debt of around $30k. She was also once in danger of being evicted from her NYC pad.

A clerk in Los Angeles County recently verified Brynn has an open state tax lien and an open federal tax lien. Records show California state filed a tax lien against Brynn for $11,359 in 2021. Further, she received one in 2019 for $16,487.

Back in 2014, she had some apartment problems. There was a dispute with her landlord over back rent, but this was almost ten years ago. To be fair, these are small in comparison to some of the things we’ve seen from Bravolebrities.

Media reports state Brynn is worth around $3 million and considers herself a brand marketing and communications professional. Hopefully, she also considers herself smart and pays the government before it gets worse. Source: every major Real Housewife with money issues.

Brynn currently holds the position of freelance Marketing Communications Consultant, whatever that means, per her LinkedIn. But her most important role is Bravo fan favorite and tormentor of Erin Lichy.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED ABOUT BRYNN’S TAX DEBT? DO YOU THINK SHE RECEIVES A SALARY AT HER COMMUNICATIONS JOB?