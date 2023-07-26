Sai De Silva Not ‘Best Friends’ With Brynn Whitfield Anymore

Though they seemed close at the beginning of the season, Real Housewives of New York castmates Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva are no longer tight.

In the opening episode of RHONY Season 14, Brynn called Sai “100% one of my best friends.” She even joked about Sai “living the life that I want.” Brynn wondered if she should “kill her and take her life.” Maybe she wasn’t kidding after all.

But now their close bond has been shattered. Since filming wrapped, fashion influencer Sai told Us that their crumbling friendship “came out of nowhere.” We’ll see the situation unfold later in the season.

Loose lips sink (friend)ships

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The friendship breakup was more about Brynn’s inability to keep a secret than about her character. Though the marketing consultant is obviously a big flirt, Sai denied that the feud was the result of her co-star’s hitting on any of the husbands on the show.

“She’s a fun girl,” Sai said about Brynn. “She has this huge bubbly personality [and] she’s great for going out with, but let’s just say she can’t hold a secret.”

Even though co-star Erin Lichy called Brynn “icky” for flirting with her husband Abraham Lichy, Sai claimed it wouldn’t bother her. In fact, she’d take it as a compliment.

“No, it had absolutely nothing to do with the flirting,” Sai repeated. “I think that Brynn … communicates through humor. So, sometimes her jokes don’t always necessarily land.” So flirting with Erin’s hubby (at their anniversary party, no less) was just Brynn being funny. What a card. (Not.)

“If someone flirts with my husband,” Sai said about her spouse of 14 years, “I’m like, ‘Good for you!’ … I’m so happy you still got it, right? Thumbs up.”

But that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t step in and “break it up,” after a minute or two.

“If I’m, like, across the [room], and I see a girl flirting with him,” Sai admitted, “[I’d be], like, ‘Look at my husband though!’ And then I like to come in and [say], ‘By the way, he’s not available.’”

“It’s good for the soul,” the mom of two laughed. “It’s like a little bit of a sport. You don’t die just because you get married.”

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

