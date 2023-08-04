Shea Couleé ‘Felt Incredible’ After Taking Down Racist Homophobe With Iced Coffee

She’s a winner, baby. Shea Couleé of RuPaul’s Drag Race was left with no option but to cover a bigot in iced coffee this week. After sticking up for three teenage girls who were being verbally assaulted by a man, Shea became the focus of the aggressor’s attacks. What followed wasn’t pretty.

Don’t start none, won’t be none

“Today a man harassed three teenage girls calling them “whores” outside of Starbucks,” Shea explained on Twitter. “I immediately told him that he was inappropriate, and to not speak to young women that way.” After the man then called Shea both a homophobic slur and a racial slur, she says, “I threw my full iced Americano in his face.”

Sadly, it didn’t end there. “Then some crusty old white dude told me that my reaction was uncalled for even though he sat there the entire time while this man harassed these other girls and myself,” Shea added. “Firstly, as a white person, NEVER tell a black person how to respond,” to a racial slur, she advised. “And second, he’s lucky I didn’t have a second iced americano, cuz he would have been covered in espresso too.”

Shea pointed out that while she had never thrown a drink in somebody’s face before, “it felt incredible.” Yes, because it was well deserved! An “appreciative bystander” even sent her some cash via Venmo to pay for the drink.

Another fan thanked Shea on Twitter for standing up for the teenagers, and Shea added: “Men need to do better and stand up,” noting that the only other person to say something in their defense was another woman.

Attacks on minorities are becoming all too prevalent, once again. Earlier this year, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne was punched in a McDonald’s in a homophobic attack. That case has been taken on by the police in Merseyside, England, and will hopefully result in a conviction.

