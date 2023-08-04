Why Below Deck Sailing Yacht Is In Dire Need of New Cast Members

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just finished airing. With a love triangle, engine troubles, and wild charter guests, this was one of the messiest (and best) seasons yet. However, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae are showing signs of exhaustion. Behavioral antics displayed season after season by a certain deckhand within this trio are also wearing thin on literally everyone.

Captain Glenn Shephard‘s frustrations with this once-solid crew also became apparent during filming. When he attempted to coach Daisy on improvements needed, she became hurt. Granted, this entire season caused Daisy pain, so perhaps her reactions to instructions given were heightened. Currently, Daisy isn’t on the best of terms with Colin, and her relationship with Gary is strained as well.

With a crew on the brink of a meltdown, it’s past time for a cast refresh. While we loved watching these staple Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members over the years, allowing them to continue on with their current patterns could spell out trouble for this much loved spin-off. Hear us out, it wouldn’t have to be a permanent removal, more so a season (or two) spent away from the series to simply rest and heal.

This scenario has worked wonders for other beloved cast members across the Below Deck franchise. Take for example Eddie Lucas. Eddie had a horrible Season 3, with viewers calling for his removal after he gaslit his boat fling Rocky Dakota. When Eddie was brought back 5 seasons later, his past sins were (mostly) forgotten and he became a fan favorite once more.

With that in mind, these are the main reasons why we feel like a cast refresh is currently in order for Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Gary King’s Antics Have Grown Old

First Officer Gary King’s man bun made its debut in Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Though Gary is great at his job on the deck, his interpersonal skills with female colleagues has always been a dumpster fire. Each and every season, Gary finds more than one woman onboard to woo. Often, these women overlap and hurt feelings ensue.

Though Gary admits that he has a lot of work to do after this disastrous season, it may be too late for his apology tour. During Season 4, Gary’s boat fling with Mads Herrera ended much cleaner than in seasons past. This time, the stew Gary caught wasn’t looking for anything serious. While this meant that Mads feelings remained intact, Gary also flirted with Daisy, and her burgeoning romance with Colin suffered.

When it comes to Gary, there is always a female casualty onboard. In terms of a cast refresh, Gary is the first Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member that we’d pick to sit several seasons out. We would, however, love to see Gary return in a way that shows growth, as beyond his playboy persona, he really does make for great television. Plus, we are a sucker for a great redemption storyline.

Daisy Kelliher Seems Exhausted

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher has been leading the interior since Season 2. However, this season saw Daisy dragging a bit, both personally and professionally. During the very first charter, Daisy failed to check the guests cabins. These guests gave Captain Glenn a scathing review at their departure, saying that this was “the worst trip ever,” as they lacked toilet paper and towels.

Captain Glenn seemed to be on Daisy’s case a bit more than usual this season, perhaps sensing Daisy’s internal disconnect. Onboard, Daisy was struggling with her romantic interests with Colin. Colin was stressed that Daisy and Gary’s flirtatious banter remained, despite his own relationship with Daisy forming. Colin’s stress deepened following Gary’s announcement that he and Daisy had hooked up prior to the start of this season.

Honestly, this love triangle was messy and personal, and we found both Daisy and Colin to have valid points regarding their hurt feelings.

Overall, Daisy is a great Chief Stew. She is patient and good at explaining things clearly within her department. When her team messes up, she excels at explaining how they can improve without passing blame. That said, Daisy appeared to be mentally beat up this season, and she seems genuinely exhausted.

Perhaps it is time for Daisy to take a break, even if just for a season or two. Or…a hot, kind new cast mate, with eyes only for Daisy, can be added to the cast. We’ll settle for this route as well.

Colin MacRae Also Appears To Be Over It

Thankfully, First Engineer Colin MacRae is taking “50% credit” for the drama regarding this love triangle. Prior to boarding the yacht, Colin had been seeing a woman named Britt. Colin stresses that he told Daisy and Britt about each other, and he swears that zero cheating ever transpired. However, Colin explained at the reunion that things had turned toxic between him and Daisy, so this once tightly-knit trio may indeed need to be recast.

Colin also stressed that he was over all of the drama that transpired. Whether we want him to return or not, Colin is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member we’d say is the most likely to remove himself from filming, and rumors are actually swirling that he has indeed chosen this route for Season 5.

With Colin and Daisy both exhausted by the drama, and Gary being Gary, new cast members need to be brought in to revive this series. Hopefully a recast, combined with a few seasons of any of the staple crew members taking a pause, can restore this series back to its original glory.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT NEEDS A NEW CAST?