Gary King Admits He Has ‘A Lot of Work to Do’ After Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Gary King really got sloppy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. He was pursuing junior stew Mads Herrera while also flirting up a storm with Daisy Kelliher. Yet when Mads wanted to pursue Alex Propson, the First Mate repeatedly showed jealous behavior. It culminated in an embarrassing moment during which Gary demanded to know if his fling was on her period.

Despite continuously telling Gary that she was only seeking sex, Mads had to be on the alert for his jealous tendencies. The junior stew found it exhausting and she could hardly wait to vacate the vessel at the end of charter season.

Apparently, Gary took this season to heart. He is hoping to better himself and learn from the mistakes of the season. And while he is not specific about what it is he is planning to work on, one can presume it has to do with Mads, or the love triangle he found himself in with Daisy and Colin MacRae.

Gary didn’t specify in what way he needed to change

Gary took to Instagram to proclaim that he is a better man after watching the unflattering footage.

“Last season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was not my best, having watched some episodes I know that I have a lot of work and growing to do and will do everything to be a better person,” Gary wrote on his Instagram page.

“To all those people that constantly comment negatively and try to bring me down, sticks and stones! You will not bring me down. For all the people who support me and message nice things, thank you appreciate it all,” the First Mate concluded.

The messy season also came between Gary and Colin. The engineer was upset when he found out that Gary had slept with Daisy prior to filming Season 4. The fact that Gary and Daisy kept flirting, despite her budding relationship with Colin, didn’t do any of the friendships any favors.

Indeed, Gary is not specific about what he intends to correct in himself. Perhaps it will be more obvious on Season 5. The reality TV star has been filming the next season along with Daisy. Colin has opted out this time.

