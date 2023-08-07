Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Avoiding Eye Contact

The fallout from Scandoval continues. Those keeping up with the news surrounding Vanderpump Rules know that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are not on good terms. Ariana was doing everything in her power to not have to film with Tom. That unfortunately proved impossible.

However, Ariana made the best of a bad situation. When the two were seen filming at the same location, they did not acknowledge each other whatsoever. In fact, Tom looked altogether uncomfortable, as he should have. The man deserves some consequences.

Once fans spotted the two together in this nature, rumors started swirling that the pair wouldn’t even make eye contact with each other. Most people haven’t been cheated on by Tom, but they also wouldn’t want to make eye contact with him, so the rumors had some weight. Tom got the chance to address them directly.

Tom’s classless response to the rumors

A pap from TMZ managed to catch Tom as he was leaving the Ziggy Hotel in West Hollywood. The man behind the camera asked Tom if he’d address the rumors that he and Ariana avoid eye contact, wondering if such reports were a case of mere exaggerating.

“We don’t really look at each other too often, no,” Tom confirmed. With that tidbit, the pap had to confirm that the two were still living together. “We don’t even look at each other when we have sex anymore. It’s crazy,” Tom joked tastelessly. He clarified, “I’m just kidding,” and his small posse laughed with him.

Tom also addressed the rumors that he brought photos of Rachel Leviss onto the set of Special Forces. “I definitely was not like, uh, showing it as a badge of honor. I think I was more just, you know — they’re very lonely at that place. There’s no bones, no nothing, so…” he trailed off. It looks like some things never change. And some people.

