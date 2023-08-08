Taylor Armstrong Discredits Heather Dubrow’s Professionalism After Being ‘Excluded’

It’s the season of going after Heather Dubrow on Real Housewives of Orange County. People decided the show needs some type of “wealth” and the cast needed “class” so Heather was brought back in and might regret it at this point.

RHOC has had some problems in the last few years and there have been firings. In a revamp, Taylor Armstrong jumped from Beverly Hills to the OC and she’s certainly made her presence known. Going forward, Taylor might get triggered by IMDB pages and it’s all Heather’s fault. She continued to speak about Heather on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live.

Everything is Heather’s fault, period

If you want to smack talk Fancy Pants, Jeff’s show is the best place to do it because he will agree with whatever you say. Naturally, this was a prime opportunity for Taylor to continue her beef with Heather because of the acting stuff. Let the mouse go, Taylor.

When Season 17 filming ended, Tay Tay thought everything was fine and dandy with Heather. But, Heather neglected to invite Taylor to a party. Now that has turned into another thing for Taylor to complain about.

She said, “I thought it was resolved and then we all had holiday dinner together — well Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador] didn’t come — so it was Gina [Kirschenheiter], Emily [Simpson], Jennifer [Pedranti], and myself and Heather, of course, and everything was great.”

But when Heather had a big throwdown for her 54th birthday, Taylor was nowhere to be found on the guestlist. “And then Heather’s birthday rolled around in January, so not that long after the holidays, and she threw herself a few birthday parties … She threw her birthday parties and she invited everyone except for Tamra, Shannon, and myself,” Taylor revealed.

Could it be due to the fact that the people not invited collectively treated her like garbage during filming? Also, let’s normalize not inviting people we don’t like to parties. Please don’t force folks to be fake nice to those who blatantly irritate them on special days.

Jeffy did his job and stirred the pot when he asked if lots of invites went out with the exception of the Excluded Amigas and Taylor confirmed. She explained Heather should have requested all of her RHOC Season 17 co-stars to be there because they are “co-workers.”

Note to everyone, invite Taylor to your functions – please

Taylor added, “If I am having a party, a birthday party, and I invite the whole office except for two or three people, it reminds me of when you’re in first grade and someone hands out invitations to everyone and they exclude people. It’s not professional.” That’s great for Taylor, but maybe not for everyone else.

Then Jeff decided it was a “bitchy high school mean girl move” because I guess he didn’t get a special invitation either. “I mean, we’re in business together, it’s not just like catty girl fight,” Taylor included.

Per Taylor, you have to invite your entire office to future parties held in your home. Best of luck with that.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH TAYLOR? DO PEOPLE HAVE TO INVITE CO-WORKERS TO PARTIES?