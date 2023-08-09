Dorinda Medley Inviting Fans to Berkshires Mansion Tea Party

Contrary to popular belief, working in media isn’t always profitable on its own. Making the big bucks usually requires a lot of luck or a lot of creativity. That’s why so many actors, YouTubers, and reality TV stars have side hustles. Not to mention sites like OnlyFans or Cameo are so populated.

The rise of merch stores over the last decade has become almost overwhelming. It’s impossible to enjoy media anymore without a dose of self-promotion. That’s why so many Housewives launch personalized lines of alcohol, makeup, weight loss programs, etc.

And now, Dorinda Medley is getting particularly creative. The Real Housewives of New York alum is opening the gates of her famous manor to host a tea party. And superfans may have the chance to attend.

The details around Dorinda’s Tea Party

People shared the details on August 7. Dorinda will be opening the gates of her Bluestone Manor to a handful of lucky invitees on August 26. Event admittance includes a meet-and-greet, tour, Q&A, and photo op with Dorinda. Guests can also look forward to some high-end food and drink, including signature Bluestone Manor Bourbon Cocktails.

Dorinda is giving away about 30 tickets at $350 each. Tickets include a gift bag of Dorinda’s favorite things. And in partnership with the Red Lion Inn, some overnight packages will be offered. Dorinda will have dinner at the inn with one lucky raffle winner.

An unspecified portion of the profits will be donated to the Elizabeth Freeman Center, an organization that offers help and support to victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Berkshire County. And while that’s noble, the lack of specificity raises questions. Still, Dorinda knows what she’s offering. She once called her manor “the Disneyland of Housewives.”

For tickets and information on Dorinda’s Garden Tea Party, click here.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DORINDA’S OFFERING? IS THIS SOMETHING YOU’D WANT TO DO?