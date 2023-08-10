Kyle Richards Accused of ‘Queer Baiting’ After Morgan Wade Music Video Release

Kyle Richards is courting more controversy today. It follows the release of a music video from Morgan Wade. The track is called “Fall In Love With Me,” and features Kyle as Morgan’s love interest. Yes, this is about as subtle as smacking someone upside the head with a frying pan.

Though it’s camp at times, and sexy at others, Kyle is now being accused of “queer baiting.” That’s incorporating queer characters into a project such as this, as a means of appealing to the LGBTQ+ community, while maintaining an ambiguity about sexuality. You can watch the video for yourself below and make your own mind up.

While most of the comments posted on the video were positive, there have been some who feel pissed about the entire thing. “Oh look, another privileged white woman queer baiting,” said one user on Reddit. “If this isn’t a public declaration of her new relationship then her queer baiting is beyond exhausting. Then again, Kyle is exhausting anyway so nothing new,” said another. There are numerous comments in a similar fashion.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have to say, stuff like this really does stink. If she was just acting in a friend’s video, fine. But there were rumors swirling about Kyle and Morgan’s relationship for months. They did nothing to squash those rumors, and it now looks as if they’re using them for financial gain. Considering her own sexuality, Morgan should know better. As for Kyle? We’ve seen her be ignorant on issues in the past.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about their story when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

