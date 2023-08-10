Everything Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Has Done to Cope With the Scandoval Fallout

Currently, no one is feeling sorry for Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss after learning what her part was in Scandoval. But since Vanderpump Rules Season 10 ended, Rachel has taken steps to regain control over her life. Post-Scandoval Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss has struggled, but she’s getting by.

In addition to Scandoval, during Season 10, Rachel embraced her villain side as she battled Lala Kent for a Las Vegas hookup, quizzed Ariana Madix about her sex life, and crashed a boy’s night out. While the former model claimed she was just embracing her single life, it was hard to ignore that she was running down a path of self-destruction.

For years, fans and cast members didn’t see Rachel as a threat, but more like a meek girl who dated James Kennedy. Sadly, her betrayal showed that Rachel was capable of so much more than anyone ever gave her credit for. Now, she is trying her best to figure out a new path, which hopefully doesn’t include Tom Sandoval.

Change of Name

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

During the height of Scandoval, fans learned that the beauty pageant’s real name was Rachel and that the star changed it back in high school because there was a plethora of Rachels in her class.

Sadly, the information led to days, if not weeks, of trolling. Rachel decided to take back her power, according to an ET source who revealed, “After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward.”

Stay at Mental Health Facility

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Shortly after the affair hit the news cycle, Rachel decided to retreat to Arizona, where she checked into a mental health facility, The Meadows, back in April. After two months of intense therapy, Rachel checked out and moved back in with her parents, as she needed a strong support system.

The same source shared that “Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” via E!

Rachel Tries to Apologize

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

During the intense Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Rachel looked like a deer in headlights as she sat by Tom and was bombarded with visceral hate from Ariana. During one brief moment when she had the floor, Rachel spoke to Ariana, saying, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Rachel continued saying, “I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning. Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can’t even fathom the pain that I’ve caused you. And I have been completely selfish, and, you’re right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn’t even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake.”

The apology fell on deaf ears as most of the cast continued attacking Rachel and Tom.

Rachel Isn’t Filming

(Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

There have been rumors surrounding the fact that Rachel’s family doesn’t want her to participate in the show any longer, especially after all the anguish it caused her. Just this week, TMZ reported that the cast of Vanderpump Rules was confident that Rachel would not be returning the series for Season 11.

Filming has already started and has included a cast trip to Lake Tahoe, but Rachel was noticeably absent. Bravo picked the cameras back up in June, with Rachel not partaking in solo or group scenes. Now producers are worried they won’t be able to integrate her into the storyline.

If accurate, the decision not to return to Vanderpump Rules makes total sense for Rachel and her recovery. The longer she stays out of the limelight, the quicker viewers will forget about her, which will allow the star to start living a more normal life. Any therapist worth their weight in gold would have advised Rachel to pass on the reality TV show. But even though she is doing her best to cope with the fallout, she could very well show up at the 11th hour to film her side of the story.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RACHEL IS COPING WELL WITH THE AFFAIR FALLOUT?