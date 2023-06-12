Bombshell Moments from Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

After the first two Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes saw Tom Sandoval get ripped apart for the Scandoval, it was finally time for Raquel Leviss to face the group in Part 3. As if this wasn’t enough to anticipate, audiences laid in wait after producers teased a jaw dropping twist in the final five minutes. But the reunion had plenty of gasp-worthy moments all episode.

Raquel Tries to Justify Her Actions

VANDERPUMP RULES — "Reunion"

Raquel may have admitted to being “selfish,” but as Ariana Madix said, that word didn’t cover it. Especially since she tried to twist having an affair with her best friend’s boyfriend of nine years as some kind of journey of self-discovery. When even Andy Cohen calls your actions “diabolical,” you know they’re indefensible, but Raquel sure tried.

Raquel told Andy she’s in love with Tom, and continued to insist she kept the affair going because their feelings were too powerful. After what seemed like the longest long pause of all time, Sandoval said he felt the same.

‘I Hope Charlotte Haunts You’

Mere seconds after calling Raquel a “dementor” and mocking her love of Harry Potter, Ariana tossed off another instantly iconic Vanderpump Rules quote. Ariana wished for her late dog to haunt Raquel, which fans on social media ate up like a Something About Her sandwich.

As viewers will recall, Ariana left the Las Vegas girls’ trip early because her beloved dog Charlotte was dying. At the time, she cried in Raquel’s arms….only for Raquel to start sleeping with Sandoval maybe two days later.

Sandoval Disgusts Every Woman

every woman in America when Sandoval made that comment about Ariana leaving her t-shirt on for sex… #VanderpumpRules #pumprulesreunion #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Mbt80HHKBb — Cayla Nicole (@caylanicolex) June 8, 2023

Andy Cohen teased that Sandoval would make a comment that would upset all of womenkind, and boy oh boy, he wasn’t wrong. As Ariana reiterated they were still intimate after his affair with Raquel began, Sandoval snapped, “she wore a tee shirt the whole time, it was so f****** hot.”

The disgusting comment was an extra low blow considering how open Ariana’s been about her body image issues, which stemmed from a previous relationship. Making it worse, after Schwartz was shocked by the comment, Sandoval apologized…to him. And him alone.

Thankfully, Ariana got the last laugh, turning his cruel comment into (what else?) tee shirts, to sell as Something About Her merch.

Is This a Joke?

Twitter: The cast was so mean to Tom & Raquel!!



Meanwhile: *Tom & Raquel* ? pic.twitter.com/tUGzfUYzbw — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) June 9, 2023

Somehow, Raquel and Sandoval became even more infuriating after her Vanderpump Rules reunion part 3 segment taped. After seeming emotional about the pain they caused for maybe five seconds, Raquel changed her tune as quickly as she changed out of her reunion dress.

As if viewers didn’t hate them enough already, Sandoval and Raquel quickly started laughing and joking around. Raquel even got once last dig in at Ally, continuing to dismiss the fan favorite as her replacement.

The Truth Comes Out…Maybe

"He asked me to not disclose all this information…"



"Especially now with, like, being so isolated I feel like Tom is like, you know, my one person that I have."



"…if I went and betrayed him, then I'd have nobody."



Lala was right: he's a dangerous man. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/zFApi37wUo — Wrex Weed (@wrexweed) June 8, 2023

Finally, it was time for the much-hyped last five minutes, which saw Raquel come clean to producers six days after the reunion. Despite reiterating how much she hated lying, Raquel, well, kept lying. But she also revealed some details Sandoval was desperately trying to hide. While it wasn’t quite the Vanderpump Rules reunion bombshell moment producers promised, it did finally confirm what many already suspected. And it was shocking to see Raquel go against Sandoval’s coaching.

Sandoval tried to argue he only slept with Raquel once while Season 10 was filming. No one bought it, of course. Raquel admitted they also slept together in Mexico, at Scheana Shay’s wedding, aka the time Raquel kissed Schwartz. She told producers it happened because an incredibly drunk Sandoval was making a scene in the hotel hallway after not being able to find his room. Not exactly the stuff out of a romance novel.

Despite claiming she wanted to come clean, Raquel still held back. She claimed she didn’t recall going to St. Louis with Sandoval for the holidays, despite the photo evidence.

When the jacuzzi incident came up, Raquel initially denied they slept together. But after the producer’s unconvinced response, she seemed to admit it. She claimed this was the biggest lie they agreed on, because of how bad it looked to sleep with Ariana’s boyfriend while she was out of town at her grandmother’s funeral. And with that, Raquel broke down into tears, and the reunion ended.

But Season 10 still has one episode left, which is a Secrets Revealed special. And Raquel promises to come clean for real, once she’s done with her mental health treatment.

Three’s Company?

VANDERPUMP RULES

Perhaps the most shocking Vanderpump Rules reunion bombshell moment from that final interview was Raquel revealing that she asked Tom about becoming an “addition” to him and Ariana’s relationship. Yes, really—Raquel tried to defend her actions by insisting she was willing to be part of a throuple, because she loved them both. Of all her bizarre antics, that’s certainly one of them.

