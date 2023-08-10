Shannon Beador Claps Back After Gina Kirschenheiter Accuses Her of Exploiting ‘Hard Times’

Real Housewives of Orange County is finally back to its prime. The drama doesn’t feel manufactured and neither do most of the friendships, for once. I mean, Bravo aired Vicki Gunvalson doing a keg stand in the latest episode. We’re back to whooping it up in the OC the right way, and boy am I thankful.

Shannon Beador will seemingly always be in some sort of drama on RHOC. Typically, it has to do with her relationship and this season is no different. She’s also continuing to have a contentious relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter which makes me wonder if the two ever really had a friendship. After the latest episode, that ship has definitely sailed.

Recently RHOC featured a party where all of the ladies were assigned to dress like another person in the group. Well, except for Vicki, who came dressed as herself. Shannon, who always nails a costume, hilariously channeled Gina from her early RHOC seasons. She wore a hideous purple sequin dress and a busted weave to give us that true Gina Casita look.

Shannon Beador had time for shade

I didn’t know bad extensions, bad hair and bad wardrobe was "hard times". #RHOC https://t.co/XKa1OBM9J1 — Shannon Storms Beador (@ShannonBeador) August 9, 2023

Instead of laughing at herself, Gina clearly was rubbed the wrong way by Shannon’s costume. She took to her Instagram story to shame Shannon for kicking her when she was done. “I’ve definitely gone through hard times in my life…so great that you’re always there to remind me of them! That’s just the kind of person you are… @shannonbeador,” Gina wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of Shannon and her inspiration pic. As expected, Shannon’s clap back couldn’t have been more spot on.

Shannon took to Twitter to respond to Gina’s post. “I didn’t know bad extensions, bad hair and bad wardrobe was ‘hard times,'” she tweeted. Mic drop. Gina truly cannot have anything good to respond to that. She should be thankful she found a hairstylist who actually cares about how she looks and leave Shannon’s costume closet alone.

