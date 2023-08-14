Heather Dubrow Defends Celebrity Ozempic Use

Ozempic use is on the rise among celebrities, and everyone’s taking note. While many proclaim Ozempic use as deplorable, it’s usually for the wrong reasons. Ozempic is a diabetes medication; when celebrities attempt to use it for weight loss, not only do they deny access to those with diabetes, but they destroy their bodies’ relationship with food.

Like almost any drug, it’s dangerous when unprescribed. But many reality TV stars are more interested in looking at it as a shaming device. This is part of a larger systemic problem concerning how we view our bodies in America. Everyone is held to an impossible standard, perhaps most of all those in the entertainment industry.

And now, Heather Dubrow is speaking out. A pap from TMZ managed to catch the Real Housewives of Orange County star and asked her a few questions about Ozempic. She reminded Heather of Jeff Lewis’ comments toward Kyle Richards, calling her a “lesbian on Ozempic” in a recent Watch What Happens Live episode.

Heather says Ozempic will be like Botox

While Heather hadn’t heard about Jeff’s comments, she did have something to say. “What I would tell you is someone’s personal business is their personal business. And … I want to say something about Ozempic. There’s a lot of Ozempic-shaming going on and I don’t like it … Whatever someone has to do to make themselves feel good about themselves? I’m all for it.”

She added, “It’s someone’s private medical information. Let’s just stop. You wouldn’t ask someone what kind of heart medication they’re on. Or if they’re on cholesterol medication. Why are people asking who’s on Ozempic?” But that’s not quite an equal comparison, as many who take Ozempic don’t have it prescribed.

The pap asked perhaps if people are concerned about the “cosmetic” use by celebrities, and if there’s a stigma attached. Heather said, “Listen, who knows? I’ll tell you this: when Botox first came out, it was, ‘Oh, are they doing Botox? Is Botox a thing?’” She further explained that Botox is everywhere now, and she guaranteed “Ozempic will be the same way.”

