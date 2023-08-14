Jessel Taank Reveals Reservations About RHONY

When the Real Housewives of New York reboot was announced, it had one thing going for it above all else—diversity. It’s probably the one thing Bravo fans clamor for more than anything else. Most viewers have had their needed dose of straight white women.

And when Jessel Taank was announced as part of the Season 14 cast, fans were quick to point out she’d be the first Indian woman in the New York franchise. Moreover, she is the only Southeast Asian woman in the show’s history.

In a recent interview with New York Daily News, Jessel revealed that making such history was one thing that drew her to the show in the first place. “As Indians,” she said, “we’re a very reserved culture as well. We’re very reserved, so being a part of this is interesting for me. It’s a very different experience.” But the draw also came with concerns.

Jessel felt the pressure before the show

Jessel revealed she had two considerations before joining the cast. “First of all, you’re really opening up your life and you’re providing this entire country and the world a window into your life. You know everyone’s … talking about what you’re wearing, what you’re doing … how you’re parenting, and these things are private, they’re personal. Everyone’s got an opinion on it now.”

It’s good that Jessel could realize that. Many reality TV newcomers don’t and they get crushed under the weight. She went on, “The second part of it is a show that in the past has got a reputation for drama. We’re not dramatic. My husband and I barely fight.” Some viewers could find that funny now as Jessel might cause the most drama on the show.

Still, it seemed her desires overcame her reservations, and she chose to join the show. She spoke further about being in the cast as an Indian woman. “I joke about it, I always say there’s like 1.5 billion of us in the world and maybe like 50 people in the media. It means the world to me … All I can do is share my personal experiences and lend my identity.”

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JESSEL MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE BY JOINING THE SHOW? WHAT HAVE YOU THOUGHT OF HER TIME ON RHONY?