Kandi and The Gang Gets Surprise Season 2 Renewal

For those of you who were upset about Kandi & The Gang’s cancelation, we’ve got some really exciting news for you. According to the Real Housewives of Atlanta vet, her spinoff is returning for a second season. That’s right — prepare for more Mama Joyce, Aunt Bertha, the shady restaurant staff … and Todd Tucker.

In November 2022, Kandi Burruss revealed that her OLG-inspired reality show, Kandi & The Gang, was canceled by Bravo after one season. “Unfortunately, it is not returning. Bravo is not bringing it back. It’s so sad,” she said. It was a sad day for fans, especially the network’s Black viewers, as there aren’t many shows on the Cable giant which feature primarily Black casts.

“I really haven’t put my thoughts into words. I have not written a statement. All I can say is that I really love our show … & everyone in it, ” Kandi continued. “I feel like everyone deserves a second season.”

But as we know, Kandi never stops chasing a bag, and her series renewal proves just that.

The Gang is back together!

During Kandi’s latest episode of Speak On It, she spoke briefly about her family’s show and shared that it will be making a comeback. Call it the new Shereé Whitfield!

“A lot of you guys remember our reality show [Kandi & The Gang]; it will be coming back,” she said.

Just like Kandi, she didn’t spill too much; however, we’re beyond excited for Kandi and the rest of the Old Lady Gang to return to our screens.

The news comes just a few days after Kandi said she wouldn’t join Bethenny Frankel’s newest venture to unionize reality TV stars. “I myself would not be a part of that. It wouldn’t make any sense for me to be a part of that,” she said. And now, it’s clear why. Kandi said she prefers to take care of her business behind the scenes, and well, that’s exactly what she did.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

