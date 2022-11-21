Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Bravo Spin Off Has Been Canceled After 1 Season

If you’ve been hoping to still hang out with the cast of Bravo’s Kandi & The Gang, I may have some bad news. After just one season on the air, the network has parted ways with Kandi Burruss and her crew over at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans have been asking Kandi and her staff members for months about the status of her Vanderpump Rules style spin-off show and whether it would be returning for a second season. We always got the runaround, which is never good. Thankfully, Radar Online reported that Kandi has made an official announcement — and it’s not so great.

On Twitter, @OMFGRealityTV captured a moment from Kandi’s Amazon Live Shopping event where she said, “Unfortunately, it is not returning. Bravo is not bringing it back. It’s so sad.” And I agree. Kandi & the Gang really gave viewers an inside look into the Grammy winner’s famous restaurant — showing a side that viewers don’t see much of on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When asked about her feelings regarding the show’s cancellation, the singer stated she wasn’t “ready to give any statement.” Kandi, who has had several spin-offs on the network, including her family’s ski-trip, her wedding, her late-night talk show, and her show with her former band, Xscape, has had short runs while on the network. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kandi would receive an additional spin-off about reviving her girl group. Even then, the RHOA vet admits still having a tough time leaving her OLG show behind.

“I really haven’t put my thoughts into words. I have not written a statement. All I can say is that I really love our show … & everyone in it, ” she said. “I feel like everyone deserves a second season. People ask me about the show every day. There will be a lot of disappointed fans. I’m disappointed.”

Despite having a committed fan base, Kandi & The Gang still suffered from low ratings and viewer engagement. I think this could be due to the cast not being promoted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and on the network as a whole. Additionally, news broke earlier this year about the shooting at OLG, which involved Kandi’s cousin and could’ve impacted Bravo’s decision regarding greenlighting the show for a second season. All in all, Kandi won’t be too far, as she’s still currently filming for season 15 of RHOA.

TELL US – ARE YOU SAD TO HEAR KANDI & THE GANG WON’T RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON? WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]