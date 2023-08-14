Pump Rules Newbie Israel Isaac Misses Friend Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss During Season 11

Though she reportedly signed her contract for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss has yet to begin filming. It’s now believed a loophole was found in her contract, to get her out of commitments. When last we saw Rachel at the Season 10 reunion filmed in March, the VPR cast showed her no mercy over Scandoval. She left there and immediately went to a mental health facility, where she remained for two months.

Though she’s still not popular with most of her co-stars, there’s at least one SUR employee who says he misses his friend. Former Schwartz & Sandy’s employee Israel Isaac says it’s “strange” not having Rachel around.

“I’d like my friend back”

On August 7, Israel shared a throwback photo of Rachel and him. The accompanying caption read, “It’s strange doing life without you, I’d like my friend back right about now.” In January 2023, he had previously posted the same photo, captioning it “bestie babe.”

While some commenters offered support and sympathy for Rachel over the Scandoval mess, others took note that the Nigerian actor is the first VPR cast member to admit missing her.

“It’s pretty crazy if you think about it that no one has posted [about] her since this Scandoval,” said one commenter.

Another posted, “Israel is the first to do so!”

“I genuinely think he’s missing his friend,” a third person commented.

Lala questions Isaac’s intentions

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Longtime Pump Rules cast member Lala Kent wasted no time questioning the motives of the cast noob on her Amazon Live that same day. ”I know that Israel is as thirsty as it gets,” she said. “Posting this on his Instagram Story? Why is he posting this? Whatever.”

But the new SUR host wasn’t at all intimidated by his predecessor. Two days later, Isaac clapped back at Lauren from Utah with another photo of him and Rachel on his Instagram Story, captioned, “I love how I can post what I want on my page. Stay bothered.”

“I try each day to embody the likeness of Jesus,” he added. “I’m not perfect but I’m willing. Jesus hung amongst the liars & cheaters & was hated for it. Not condoning poor behavior but being a light in the midst of people that needed light the most. If you need to hate on me so be it. I can take it.”

I’m looking forward to seeing Israel stand up to Miss High and Mighty in Season 11.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to air sometime in 2024.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ISRAEL IS REALLY FRIENDS WITH RACHEL? OR DO YOU AGREE WITH LALA THAT HE’S JUST LOOKING FOR ATTENTION?