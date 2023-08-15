Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Marriage Still in Trouble Due to Finances

Oh noes, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still suffering due to the incredibly stupid choices they’ve both willingly made. Listen, no one wants to see people do badly in life but at some point, we have to have some accountability. Kroy and Kim seem to be lacking that particular piece of the puzzle.

After denying money problems that transitioned into a marriage breakdown, the couple is trying to keep it together after everything fell apart. As money issues linger, the foundation of their reconciliation is getting more unstable. TMZ has the scoop.

Definitely not happily ever after

Times are still tough for Kim and Kroy as they navigate the destruction of their bank accounts. They also have to manage the crap they’ve said about each other. Insiders who’ve been subjected to Kimbo and Kroy acting crazy say the pressure is enormous for them. Honestly, too bad, too sad.

There have been multiple times over the years that either Kim or Kroy could have gotten a job after Don’t Be Tardy was cut. But according to Kroy, Kim’s alleged massive gambling problem wiped them out. Aside from driving Kim from casino to casino and brushing her wigs, Kroy wasn’t doing much at all to earn money.

Sources also said Kim and Kroy can be fine one minute and raging the next. And again, they are acting like this with four little kids hanging around watching everything.

Even though the divorce petitions were withdrawn, Kimbo and her devoted husband are still hurling accusations at each other. Meanwhile, the IRS, Target, and BMW are all waiting for someone to send in a minimum payment.

As someone who has been privy to seemingly every single detail of Kim and Kroy’s situation in the media, I am beyond surprised they have managed to avoid bankruptcy thus far. Kudos to them for that much, at least. Their intentions are to stay together but it might only be because they can’t afford to be apart.

Kroy and his beloved’s future might be hanging by a thread, but the collections agents are on very solid ground. They will have to make moves to address the existing concerns before the House that Drama Built has to be saved by Big Poppa. Team Kids.

TELL US – ARE YOU OVER KIM AND KROY’S DRAMA? SHOULD THEY DIVORCE AND START OVER? WILL THEIR KIDS RESENT THEM IN THE FUTURE?