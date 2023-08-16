Carole Radziwill Drags Former Bestie Bethenny Frankel: ‘Gaslighting Dum-Dum’

Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill dropped a very interesting tidbit of information regarding an iconic Bravo storyline. “It’s about Tom” became “It’s about Michael Cohen” and Bethenny Frankel was none too pleased with her former friend.

Carole alleged Donald Trump’s former lawyer was the man behind the lens for Tom D’Agostino’s infamous kissing photo sent to Bethenny. Naturally, Beth ran to TikTok to dispute her claims and call them “insignificant and stupid.” Now Carole is firing back so Bethenny doesn’t have the last word.

The girls are fighting!

If you aren’t fighting publicly on social media, are you really fighting? Princess Carole hopped her Instagram Story where they conveniently disappear, to respond to Bethenny’s TikTok diss. She accused Beth of gaslighting and clocked her “moronic” comments.

Bethenny previously shared, “No, Michael Cohen did not take the photo at the Regency of Tom. The woman who did take the photo at the Regency is texting me right now. People should not quit their day jobs, and you need to trust and check your choices because it’s dangerous to listen to just anybody spew their mouth off about something they know nothing about.” Wow, what a lucky break “the woman” who took the photo was texting Beth at that moment. This video has since been deleted.

Carole said, “I normally do not respond to moronic comments by ‘a source close to Frankel.’ But it’s a masterclass in gaslighting [and] deflection of narcs.” She added a screenshot of an article where Beth says, “Who cares? Carole Radziwill has talked extensively about her journalism career. Maybe she should call Michael Cohen.”

“I did speak to Cohen… that was the point of the story. He was the source, dum-dum,” Carole responded. NOT DUM-DUM. At this point, Bethenny might not respond because she’s moved on to sucking information out of Rachel Leviss on her podcast.

That said, someone is not telling the truth here.

