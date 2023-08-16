Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Accuses Scheana Shay of ‘Creating Narrative’ She Took Advantage

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss has broken her silence after going into a mental health facility for 90 days. She chose to speak to Bethenny Frankel in her first interview following the brutal Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Among the topics of conversation, was her friendship with co-star Scheana Shay.

While Scheana was once one of Rachel’s “best friends,” things turned sour after Scandoval. Rachel accused Scheana of punching her in the face, and even got a restraining order out against her. She later dropped that restraining order, right before heading into the health facility.

Meanwhile, Scheana was painting the picture of Rachel being someone who took advantage of her kindness. Rachel has something to say about those claims.

Rachel says she paid Scheana rent

“She offered her apartment to me to stay in while I was figuring out my next moves after breaking up with James [Kennedy],” Rachel explained. “She had this apartment in LA but wasn’t living in it because she was living down in San Diego, but she started creating this narrative that she was the sister I never had, and like a mother to me; that she gave me a place to live when nobody else would put me up anywhere, and that I didn’t pay rent, which is not true.”

Rachel continued: “I did pay rent and I also cat-sat for her cat, who was pumped with mercury for a treatment. She couldn’t be near the cat because she was breastfeeding for her daughter. I also did her podcasts, and she said the one podcast that I did with her, talking about my breakup with James, was the #1 most-listened-to podcast. So … it’s just unfortunate that she’s trying to create this narrative that I’ve taken advantage of her when I feel like I did contribute in a way.”

Scheana had previously claimed that Rachel disrespected her home, while staying there as a guest. On her podcast, she alleged Rachel and her partner at the time were “like farm animals, but way less cute.” Scheana also questioned how Rachel could have sex “where I set my baby’s high chair and feed her.”

This is certainly one friendship that won’t be recovering anytime soon.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return for Season 11 in early 2024.

