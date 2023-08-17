Carole Radziwill Throws More Shade at ‘Not Very Intelligent’ Bethenny Frankel

Yikes! Carole Radziwill just can’t stop dragging Bethenny Frankel. It’s like it’s 2017 again, and we’ve been transplanted right back into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10. As Bethenny goes full steam ahead with her “reality reckoning,” Carole has not hesitated to throw major shade at her former on-screen bestie.

A war of words

The Bethenny and Carole feud reignited when Carole went on a podcast and claimed that Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, was the one that sent the Tom D’agostino picture to Bethenny, which, of course, set off an unforgettable chain of events. Bethenny denied the claim. She responded that Carole needed to “trust and check” her sources. Bethenny argued that it wasn’t actually a former Trump crony that sent the picture.

Fast forward a few days later, and Carole took another shot at Bethenny. As reported by Page Six, Carole commented on an Instagram post where a fan questioned Bethenny’s war against reality TV.

“Bethenny is smart, no question about it. But would she be who she is without Bravo? I don’t think so,” the fan mused.

Carole replied, “Shrewed [sic] perhaps but she’s actually not very intelligent.”

Now, you could come for Carole over the fact that she’s spending her precious time commenting underneath Housewives fan accounts on Instagram. But instead, everyone clocked her for the fact that she misspelled “shrewd” while trying to insult Bethenny’s intelligence.

Carole then waded even further into the mess by commenting, “Here’s the thing people in this country equate accumulation of wealth with intelligence even in the face of a mountain of evidence to the contrary.”

Typo or not, Carole and her spokesperson doubled down on the insult at Bethenny’s brain power. In a statement to Page Six, Carole’s spokesperson said that although “spelling is not a sign of intelligence,” Carole could see the humor in her mistake. Then, they went into full attack mode on Bethenny.

“As for Beth’s intelligence, we know she’s smart because she constantly tells us how smart she is and yet all we see is rantings about brands, marketing and Housewives,” the spokesperson said.

“We all tire of it. But unfortunately in this country, people equate the accumulation of money with intelligence, and as we have seen recently, in our political discourse, that is not always the case,” they continued.

It’s only a matter of time before Bethenny claps back via TikTok or podcast rant. Buckle up because there’s no way this war of words is over yet. But, if you need a break from reliving Season 10 of RHONY, Season 14 airs on Bravo Sunday nights at 9/8c with its all-new cast.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CAROLE INSULTING BETHENNY? DO YOU THINK THAT BETHENNY WILL RESPOND TO HER LATEST REMARKS?