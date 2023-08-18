Bachelorette Breakout Star Brayden Bowers Won’t Take Drama ‘Too Seriously’

Bachelorette contestant Brayden Bowers took a lot of heat at the Men Tell All special on August 14. He wasn’t popular with either Bachelorette Charity Lawson or any of the former contestants sitting in the “loser” chairs onstage. But he didn’t let any of it bother him.

“You can’t take it too seriously,” Brayden said, speaking of all the drama surrounding the show.

Charity admitted to giving Brayden “a lot more grace than I think I should’ve given you” during his time on the show. “I will be honest,” she said. “I did not like how you talked about our relationship to a lot of the guys. That was really hard for me to watch.”

“I was caught off guard,” Charity added, “by … the comments of wanting me to … turn off being the Bachelorette, of just like wanting to see me off … I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time.” In other words, Brayden was accusing Charity of being fake when she was with him. People has the details.

Brayden admits he can come across as arrogant

Charity wasn’t the only one giving him a hard time. The other guys questioned his motives for being on the show. Even host Jesse Palmer asked the travel nurse why he thought he was so controversial with viewers.

“The way I can come across sometimes [might seem] arrogant or maybe cocky,” Brayden confessed. “I’m not, like, your traditional type of guy I guess.”

Brayden’s social media displayed a lot of negative feedback, even though he claims to have also gotten positive feedback. At least the Southern California native didn’t commit the Cardinal Sin of being on a reality show: being boring.

He couldn’t see himself proposing at the end

The recipient of Charity’s First Impression Rose, Brayden went on to score a very cool helicopter date to San Diego early in the season. But when the Bachelorette learned that Brayden had been telling the other men that he wasn’t sure he could propose at the end of the show, the Child and Family Therapist quickly escorted him out. Did he even know what show he was on? Come on, dude! The logo of the show has an engagement ring in it. How could you not know?

“The idea of getting married at the end of this with all the drama,” the Army vet confessed, “I just couldn’t do it.”

“And once I realized I couldn’t give her what she wanted,” he added, “I realized I shouldn’t be there.”

Even though Brayden didn’t win Charity’s hand, he may have better luck on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. At the end of the show, Jesse shared a clip of a kiss Brayden shared with Bachelor alum Kat Izzo on the beach at Playa Escondida Resort. Now I’m humming “Almost Paradise” in my head.

The Bachelorette Season 20 Finale airs August 21 on ABC at 8/7c.

