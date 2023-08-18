Candiace Dillard Bassett Teases ‘Different’ Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 8: ‘A Clear Divide’

Candiace Dillard Bassett is teasing the newest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac as nothing but intense.

During her latest interview, the “Drive Back” singer discussed all the explosive moments that will take place during Season 8 of the Bravo show. According to her, this season is unlike anything viewers have seen before. And in an even more dramatic proclamation: she says the chasm between the ladies is bigger than ever.

“Season 8 is different,” she said. “There’s a clear divide. This season [is one] we’ve not experienced before. So you’ll kind of see us work through the division and how we get through it [and] if we get through it.”

Basically, to sum it up, she “saw a lot of different sides of people this season.”

Candiace says her co-stars surprised her in the worst way

The RHOP vet revealed some of the drama between her co-stars shocked her in a way she’d never seen.

“People surprised me in the worst way,” she continued. “You think you know [people], and in moments of desperation, what the saints and the aints will do to save themselves.”

“It is a great season … but as someone who was in it, and toiling in the trenches, it was a lot [and] it was hard.”

News broke several weeks ago that a fight took place on Baddies Real Housewives of Potomac between two FRIENDS of the show. In other words, the lowest paid (if they’re paid) sat around and showed their asses for nothing less than a collective 15 minutes of screen time for the entirety of 21 episodes.

Seek help, y’all. Truly. Because everyone thought it was Monique Samuels who had problems, but clearly, aggression runs high in Potomac.

Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to return late fall or early winter.

