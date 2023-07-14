Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Brawl: Friends Deborah and Keiana Get Physical

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Potomac have come out swinging. Again.

Last season, Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby’s friend, Deborah Williams, accused Chris Bassett of flirting and making them feel uncomfortable. Candiace Dillard Bassett wasn’t a fan of this narrative about her husband.

And Bravo rolled the tape showing that Deborah was imagining Chris flirting with her. But during filming for Season 8 on July 13, fists were once again flying at the launch of Gizelle and Ashley’s athletic-wear line. TV Deets has all the wild details.

Can’t we all just get along?

MESS going down in the land of #rhop while they film S8. I see a shocked Candiace, a security shoving Karen back and Mia scrambling at the end! The fight allegedly happened between a newbie and ? Deborah. ALL while Princess Diana is playing in the background ?? pic.twitter.com/JERAcR2SAx — Daily Bravo ? (@dailybravomail) July 14, 2023

A source told TV Deets that Deborah and a friend of the Housewives, Keiana Stewart, were involved in an altercation. Candiace was talking to Deborah about the comments that she made about Chris last season. No word on if Candiace apologized for comparing Deborah to a character on Sesame Street. Then Keiana decided to insert herself (literally) into the drama.

“Deborah and Candiace had been talking sh*t about each other all night. Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about Chris [Bassett] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved,” the insider stated.

While Keiana threw the first punch, it sounds like she may be regretting that decision. The source continued, “Deborah ate Keiana up. Deborah definitely won.”

Bravo’s cameras were rolling and captured the altercation for Season 8 of RHOP. And this wasn’t the first time that this franchise has dealt with a physical smackdown. During Season 5, Candiace and show alum Monique Samuels were also involved in a physical fight.

I’m here for the drama. But not for fistfights.

No news yet on when Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, will premiere on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT RHOP IS DEALING WITH ANOTHER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEASON 8?