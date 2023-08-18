Lisa Vanderpump ‘Not Sure’ About Reality TV Union

The writers’ and actors’ strike goes on, and almost any reasonable person is on the side of the workers. But another potential strike has many more unsure, and that’s the reality TV workers’ strike brought into popularity by Bethenny Frankel.

While the writers’ and actors’ unions have voiced support for a reality strike, many stars remain wary. Still, every day, more celebrities are voicing their support, so it’s become a common interview question.

And recently, the question was posed to Lisa Vanderpump in her interview on the LA Times’ podcast, The Envelope. Lisa’s been in the industry for ages, starting on Real Housewives and moving over to Vanderpump Rules, so it only makes sense to ask for her perspective.

Lisa gets a bit wishy-washy over reality TV strike

Lisa said, “I’ve been a producer now for 11 years. I’m thankful to the network, thankful for the opportunities and chances that they’ve given me. So, I don’t know, advocating for a reality star union. I’m not sure about that. I’m really not.” But as a producer, it makes sense she’d oppose the strike. She’s not one of the little guys who are suffering.

She added, “One of the great things about reality shows is that they’ve always been able to be produced for less money than scripted shows. And I don’t really understand how you can have a union for people that are normally plucked out of obscurity.” Reality TV can still be inexpensive compared to scripted content, even while giving stars better wages and treatment.

Moreover, the “plucked out of obscurity” take is just laughably bad. It sounds like she means to say there are no aspiring reality TV stars the way there are aspiring actors and writers who can join their respective unions without presently working. But almost every union exists for people who get jobs after the fact, not just for those aspiring to have jobs.

Lisa also told the LA Times that she felt “very happy with what I’ve been paid over the years.” She described a show’s first seasons as “always like an audition, and then it’s what you make of it.” It sounds like Lisa might be denying what Bethenny realized—that she’s the exception rather than the rule.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA IS LOOKING AT THINGS FROM A WEIGHTED PERSPECTIVE? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON A REALITY TV STRIKE?