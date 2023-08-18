Rachel Leviss Claims James Kennedy Taught Graham the Dog To Bite

Rachel Leviss has a lot to say in her first interview after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Speaking with Bethenny Frankel may have felt like a smart choice, but it’s one that immediately has a lot of people listening on attack. B isn’t exactly the most popular Bravolebrity in the world right now. Still, Rachel has a voice, and she’s allowed to use it.

In the third and final part of their podcast interview, Rachel made some huge claims about James Kennedy. She said that the dog they once shared, Graham (now Hippie), had a problem with biting. The cause of that problem? The DJ himself, apparently. Rachel explained all.

James would “encourage Graham to bite his hands”

First off, Rachel explained her decision to have Graham put into a shelter. “There’s a lot more to this story, but Graham, my gosh. He has a history of aggression and he’s bitten me really hard,” Rachel claimed. “I already was considering getting a foster family while going into the Meadows (mental health facility), and trying it out.

“But, my dog Graham bit my mom’s hand down to the bone, and it was so bad she couldn’t even get stitches. I had the decision to either leave the Meadows and go back and take care of my dog, or try to get him rehomed and finish out my treatment, because I knew I had more to work on. So I chose myself and we researched a breed-specific dog rescue, and they took him in besides his biting behavior. Bottom line, he couldn’t get rehomed.”

This is where Lisa Vanderpump supposedly stepped in. Rachel says the shelter scanned Graham’s microchip, and figured out his previous owner. They are then said to have rang LVP, and asked her for help.

“It was supposed to be a confidential, anonymous, because it’s nobody else’s business,” Rachel continued. “There’s a reason why I didn’t want James to have Graham. He doesn’t have dog experience and he’s part of the reason why Graham is a biter. James would encourage Graham to bite his hands hard, and he liked that sensation, so of course that trained Graham to be a biter.”

Irresponsible, to say the least. And not uncommon for young men who think dog aggression amounts to a bit of fun.

How did Rachel feel when she saw Graham filming Pump Rules in Lake Tahoe?

“I thought it was a joke at first, and my heart dropped to my stomach,” Rachel said, of discovering Graham had been adopted by James, and was in Lake Tahoe filming with the Pump Rules cast. “There was a picture of James walking Graham, and I was like, ‘No.’ Immediately, my mom called the foster who was working with Graham, and she said, ‘Oh it’s so lovely, Lisa adopted him,’ and we were like, ‘What?’”

Rachel also accused the cast and producers of using Graham as a “pawn” in the storyline, to “further this villain narrative of mine.”

She explained: “So now the narrative is, I dumped my dog at a shelter and he was hours away from being euthanized, and that’s not true.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK? IS IT POSSIBLE JAMES TAUGHT GRAHAM TO BITE? SHOULD THE SHELTER HAVE GOT IN TOUCH WITH LVP? DOES RACHEL HAVE A RIGHT TO FEEL PISSED?