Aesha Scott Revealed Unaired Conversation With Laura Bileskalne on Below Deck Down Under

Some very serious occurrences happened on Below Deck Down Under this season. Namely, bosun Luke Jones violated the personal space of stewardess Margot Sisson by getting into her bunk while the latter was incoherent from a night of drinking.

This had a much darker undertone in a series that prided itself on casual hook ups and sloppy boat-mances. Luke was fired, as well as second stew Laura Bileskalne. Her actions were also called into question after she climbed on top of deckhand Adam Kodra while he was in his bunk.

Interestingly, the full level of Laura’s aggression was not known to the crew until the episode aired. It was producers who stepped in, but Laura was fired for callous comments toward a fragile Margot after the encounter with Luke.

Now that the footage aired, Chief Stew Aesha Scott is commenting on Laura’s behavior and revealed an unaired conversation that she had with the Latvian native before she left the boat.

Aesha was unaware how far Laura took it with Adam

According to an article from the Los Angeles Times, Aesha did confront Laura about her advances towards Adam. The deck hand repeatedly declined her advances, yet the second stew persisted in her behavior. Their co-workers noticed, and Aesha did take her stew aside to discuss the matter.

“They couldn’t include a part where I did actually have a conversation with Laura about pulling back a bit [with Adam]. That it goes both ways, and she needs to stop being so inappropriate with Adam. So to watch it and see how far she was pushing it. That was really shocking to me as well,” Aesha admitted.

Indeed, the sex of either persons is a non-issue when there is a lack of consent. Laura’s behavior was unacceptable and Adama had every right to be uncomfortable. To her credit, Aesha checked in on Adam during the episode to make sure he was fine as well.

Now that both offending parties are off the boat, there hopefully will be a more light-hearted atmosphere.

