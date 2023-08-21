Tori Spelling Was ‘So Upset’ When Dad Left Fortune to Mom Candy, Says Ex-Husband

Charlie Shanian is spilling the tea on his ex and her reaction to her dad’s will. Charlie and Tori Spelling were married from 2004 until 2006, when she left him for actor Dean McDermott. Tori and Dean are also now in the process of divorcing, after 17 years of marriage and five children.

Tori’s father was, of course, Hollywood icon and bazillionaire Aaron Spelling. The producer died in 2006, leaving almost all of his $600 million fortune to his wife Candy Spelling. Their two children, Tori and her brother Randy, received only $800,000 each. I would be happy with that, but apparently, Donna Martin was not. And the way she quickly blew through that amount kind of tells you that Daddy knew what he was doing.

On August 18, Charlie gave an interview that detailed Tori’s reaction to her dad’s will.

Tori upset over her mom having “control”

Prior to Aaron’s death, when Tori learned the dollar amount of her coming inheritance, it upset her so much that she started “crying,” according to Charlie. “From what I understand,” the actor and writer explained to Daily Mail, “[Aaron’s] hope was that it would bring Tori closer to her mom because it would require a connection between them.”

Sadly, at the time of his death, Tori and her mom weren’t close. Tori was upset that her mom would have complete “control” of her dad’s fortune.

“She was crying and feeling upset, not about the money,” Charlie said, “but about what it meant that [it] was structured in such a way.” Even though Candy has allegedly set up trust funds for her children, which they will still receive at some time in the future, “There’s a real pain in there.”

The author of “Maybe Baby, It’s You,” also told of an incident that left his ex in tears. When a doorman joked she “should be in a limousine” instead of a “beat-up” car, Tori allegedly “collapsed crying.”

“It really angered her and hurt her,” he said. “It was, like, this cathartic cry of just, ‘This is my life … This is what everyone thinks of me.’”

Living in an RV with her five kids

Since separating from Dean, money has been tight for Tori. She and her five kids were reportedly living in a $100-a-night motel, before moving into an RV. Meanwhile, her mom has been getting some heat on social media for not doing more to help her daughter.

When asked in July whether she’d help Tori “financially,” Candy responded, “Of course. I will always be there for her.”

