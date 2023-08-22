Erika Jayne Claps Back at Las Vegas Residency Haters: ‘You Go Get One’

Erika Jayne is tuning out the doubters. After securing a Las Vegas residency, she’s been teasing what fans can expect. Of course, there are always the naysayers, who would prefer to troll Erika online, rather than lend her any support. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn’t let it affect her, though. To her, it’s all water off a duck’s back.

Erika’s message to the haters

“Why don’t you go see it, and see if you like it or dislike it?” she asks of her haters. “Bitch, I’m good. What’s wrong with you? You go get one. If it’s so easy, then you go get one. How about that? If it’s so easy, everybody go get a residency then.”

She makes a fair point. Anybody saying that any old chump could go and land a residency in Las Vegas, clearly hasn’t been paying attention. There’s a reason it’s given out as a prize on America’s Got Talent. You don’t just walk in and say, ‘I’ll take the stage for the next two weeks, thanks!’

Vegas is “heaven-sent” for Erika

Speaking with ET, Erika got real. “It’s been a hard few years and for this Bet It All on Blonde residency to come along was really sort of heaven-sent, I believe,” she started. “When I walked in here and I saw this [rehearsal space], I started to cry, even though it’s bare.”

Erika explained: “I started to cry because it was real. You know, you can rehearse in a dance studio for so long, with tape on the floor, but then I saw it built out and I thought, ‘oh my god.’ It’s actually happening. And then when I saw the billboards, I kind of was like, ‘Oh no … I have to do this show! What have I gotten …’ I literally – there was a hot second where I was like, ‘Uh, what have you gotten yourself into, ma’am?’ But, it’s all good.”

Describing the residency as “daunting,” Erika knows she has her work cut out for her. But she looks upon it all as a “blessing.”

“I hope that the fans, or the people that come, have a great time, because I know I’m going to enjoy every moment on stage,” Erika added.

As for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – it’s expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WOULD YOU GO AND SEE ERIKA’S VEGAS SHOW? SHOULD PEOPLE START CUTTING ERIKA SOME SLACK?