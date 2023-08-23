Andy Cohen Wants Taylor Swift on Watch What Happens Live Despite John Mayer Friendship

Taylor Swift might just be the biggest celebrity on the planet at the moment. Everyone knows who she is. And while many critics would inaccurately pan her for only writing about her exes, it must be said, she writes some amazing songs about her exes.

Among these is “Dear John,” which reflects on her relationship with John Mayer when she was just 19 and he was 32. The world’s smallest violin plays for John who was “humiliated” when the song came out.

In the reality TV world, John is perhaps best known for his friendship with Andy Cohen. On the most recent Monday night episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy took questions from his fans. One fan asked Andy, “Given your bromance with John Mayer, would you want Taylor Swift on the show?”

Could Andy get Taylor on WWHL in spite of John?

Andy responded, “I would love Taylor on the show, oh my God. That would be amazing.” However, he skirted around the John Mayer of it all. At the very least, Andy’s response indicated no ill will toward Taylor at all, despite how close he is to John. But Taylor and Andy had a bit of bad blood themselves at one point.

Back when Taylor was feuding with Katy Perry, Andy bumped into the “Shake It Off” singer at the Met Gala. He recounted, “I’m standing there waiting for a drink at the bar. And Taylor Swift is walking by saying to her friend, ‘Where can we go stand? It’s so crowded here’ … And I turn to her … I inserted myself — and I said, ‘Your friend Katy is over there.’”

He continued, “She basically made it clear to me that this was the exact opposite of her friend and then kind of ‘Please don’t mention it’ on my show … in harsher words. I should say.” And though Taylor was reportedly “super nice” to Andy at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, it’s hard to imagine she would want to come on WWHL.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE TAYLOR ON WWHL? DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANY WORLD WHERE THAT WOULD HAPPEN?