Below Deck Down Under Preview: Captain Jason Chambers Could ‘Make Some Changes’ After Adam’s Big Mistake

The landlubbers in most of us Below Deck Down Under viewers can appreciate that dropping an anchor while a boat is in motion is a big no-no. It also seems quite odd that anchors in commercial boats and yachting vessels have a completely contrasting set up. At least that’s what deck hand Adam Kodra said after he inadvertently released the anchor while the vessel was in motion.

Once again, it can be appreciated what a difficult position Captain Jason Chambers is in now. Adam has made a series of blunders recently, yet this was by far the worst. And considering the safety of the vessel and all those on board it, Captain Jason has a serious decision on his hands.

Captain Jason doesn’t “want mistakes”

In a sneak peek for the next episode, Captain Jason is seen reeling from the gravity of Adam’s mistake. He calls bosun João Franco to the bridge for some sort of explanation.

“I’m not getting what I want out of all the team. I don’t want mistakes,” the captain can be heard saying.

“Seriously, I don’t need to be coming into the anchorage and I’ve got a deck hand that’s dropping the anchor down,” the captain said to Joao upon his entrance to the bridge.

Further into the conversation, Captain Jason makes an ominous statement. “At what level do we just go, ‘right, let’s get some f*cking experience on here?'” he said.

“Adam makes a few mistakes,” João said in defense of his deck hand. “There’s no experience on yachts on that side. But I’ll back him up in saying he’s on the right page towards being a deck hand.”

That didn’t convince Captain Jason. He responded, “yeah. Well, I’ve got a whole season to keep going with this. Cuz you know what? The next one could be damage to the boat. The next one could be someone’s finger.”

“Let’s think about this wisely. Talk to everyone. Something’s gotta happen. Are we trying to make changes? Will we make changes?” he concluded.

It’s anybody’s guess what the captain will decide. But isn’t Jason great for reality TV? If this were Captain Lee Rosbach’s vessel there would be no question that Adam would be on a one-way flight back home.

Catch Below Deck Down Under Mondays 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK CAPTAIN JASON WILL DO? WOULD YOU FIRE ADAM? DO YOU THINK CAPTAIN JASON MAKES FAIR DECISIONS?