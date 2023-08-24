Jessel Taank Reveals How Husband Pavit Feels About Sex Talk on RHONY

Jessel Taank and her husband, Pavit Randhawa, have shared much about their relationship on the Real Housewives of New York City. In addition to their IVF journey, Jessel told the ladies how she and her husband hadn’t had sex in over two years.

Even though it likely isn’t the easiest thing for Pavit to hear about himself on television, his new reality star wife told Us Weekly it was simply the truth.

“I feel, like, it was just the reality of the situation,” she said. “A lot of women maybe don’t talk about, you know, how they’re feeling postpartum.”

Jessel, on the other hand, has been vocal about her sex life and personal relationship following the birth of her twin boys. “It was this, like, wave of just … you’ve had a baby, you’ve had a C-section, like, you’re trying to juggle this new schedule, this new life, and you’re trying to get back to what you were before,” she said regarding her dry spell.

“It was just a lot of components that were adding to that. Plus, you add three years of IVF and all of that, you know, circus drama to the mix. It was very intense.”

Jessel loves her some Pavit

Even though she admitted she hasn’t “ridden anything” in a long time, the new apple-holder showed some love to her hubby, adding that he’s “so supportive.”

“I think it’s very easy for people to turn the narrative and be like, ‘Oh, my God, like, he’s X, Y, and Z.’ But no one wants to see the positives,” she said. “Why can’t you celebrate a man for standing by his family and standing by his wife in those moments? And that’s exactly what happened.”

The fashion publicist noted that she and Pavit have learned to find the balance in their life. Although it’s important to care of the kids, it’s important to care for each other too.

“You always wanna be there for your kids. But I think we realize it was also important to prioritize us.”

The Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

