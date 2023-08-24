Most Memorable Seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians

Keeping up With The Kardashians entertained fans of the famous family for 20 seasons, before ultimately ending its run in 2021. Viewers watched for 14 years as Kris Jenner helped her six children become international icons, but some were more successful than others. Kim Kardashian has always been the biggest name for the family, although Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian became better known through the show.

In later years of the series, Kris’ younger daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner began to rise to fame as well, along with their father, Caitlyn Jenner. Throughout the years, the Kardashian/Jenner family has gone through many ups and downs. While every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians had its moments, some were far more memorable than others.

KUWTK Season 12

E!/YouTube

Season 12 was one of the most dramatic seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which of course makes it one of the most memorable! This was the season where Rob hard launched his relationship with model Blac Chyna. As many know, Blac Chyna previously dated Tyga, who dated Kylie shortly before Rob and Blac Chyna were an item. This was definitely the main storyline of Season 12, as the family was understandably shocked by the news.

This was not the only relationship-related drama from Season 12. Khloe struggled with maintaining a relationship with her ex-husband Lamar Odom as well. Furthermore, Scott Disick decided that his break-up with Kourtney did not mean he could not still be close with the rest of the family. That obviously caused controversy.

KUWTK Season 15

E!/YouTube

Season 15 was another unforgettable season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was filled with bombshell events. This season focused on Kylie’s first pregnancy, and saw her introduce her daughter Stormi into the world. Khloe also announced her first pregnancy during Season 15, although the circumstances regarding hers were a bit more complicated.

Several days before Khloe gave birth, the family discovered that Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her with another woman. This was horrible timing, and took away from some of the season’s joy. On the other hand, Scott was also involved in more drama this season, when he and Kourtney clashed over how to co-parent their kids.

KUWTK Season 9

E!/YouTube

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 9 was entertaining on many different notes. However, Kim and Kanye West undoubtedly took the spotlight. This was the season where Kim and Kanye got married in Italy, which was of course a fun, upbeat, and compelling event. In terms of more good news from Season 9, Kourtney and Scott announced that they were expecting their third child together.

But not all of Season 9 was happy. This was also the season when Kris and Caitlyn announced their plans to divorce. It was bittersweet, with their marriage ending, as another began. Kris and Caitlyn were not the only couple splitting up this season—Khloe also parted ways with Lamar.

KUWTK Season 13

E!/YouTube

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 13 was another rather memorable one, although not for the happiest of reasons. This season focused on the terrifying incident Kim dealt with on a trip to Paris, in which she was robbed at gunpoint while in her hotel room. While this was a horrible thing, it was rather refreshing to see the show focus on such a serious incident, as opposed to just brushing over it.

While Season 13 was difficult for Kim, it seemed almost harder for Kanye. In the midst of Kim’s trauma from the Paris robbery, Kanye dealt with a downward spiral that landed him in the hospital for nine days. This is hard to forget, as it is when things started to go south in Kim and Kanye’s relationship as well.

Another reason Season 13 was so memorable was because it really put the spotlight on Kendall and Kylie. This season followed Kendall and Kylie as they really began to take modeling more seriously, and even submitted their own fashion line to Vogue for review. This was nice to see, since Kendall and Kylie were often in the shadow of their older sisters during the show’s earlier seasons.

